On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," guest Jimmy Rex discusses his inspiring journey and the principles that have guided his vast track record of success.

In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and lose sight of our own potential. However, there are individuals like Jimmy Rex who have not only overcome adversity but have also dedicated their lives to helping others do the same.

Jimmy is most known for his incredible real estate career, having sold thousands of properties including Utah's most expensive house sale in history at $32.5 million in 2019. He's coached over 15,000 other real estate agents, authored Next Wave of Influence in Real Estate, and created The Jimmy Rex Show podcast.

He is now a man on a mission, part of a collective he started known as "We Are The They," a group of individuals committed to making a difference in the world.

Through his "We Are The They" program, Jimmy empowers others to tap into their potential and create a positive impact. He believes that by surrounding ourselves with the right people and adopting the right mindset, we can achieve extraordinary things. Here are some takeaways from our incredible conversation.

Exploring the World and Investing Wisely

Jimmy Rex's adventurous spirit has taken him to over one hundred countries, allowing him to gain a unique perspective on life. He recommends visiting Victoria Falls in Africa, a breathtaking destination that showcases the beauty of nature. In addition to his success in his real estate career and serial entrepreneurship, Jimmy shares valuable insights on investing in rental properties. He suggests focusing on red states with robust economies, such as Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

3 Key Principles for Success

Jimmy Rex has identified three key principles for achieving success. Firstly, he emphasizes the importance of learning exactly what to do and how to say it. Secondly, he encourages individuals to become exceptionally skilled at executing their chosen path. Lastly, he emphasizes the need for consistency and dedication, urging people to commit to their goals wholeheartedly.

Taking Control of Your Life

Jimmy Rex's ultimate message is one of empowerment. He urges individuals to take control of their lives and become the heroes of their own stories. To support this journey, he offers his program, "We Are The They," which helps people improve their lives and become the best versions of themselves.

Jimmy Rex's journey from real estate to global adventurer and entrepreneur is a testament to the power of determination and the impact of surrounding oneself with the right people. By embracing his principles for success and taking control of our lives, we too can become the heroes of our own stories. Let us draw inspiration from Jimmy's story and strive to make a positive difference in the world, one step at a time.

