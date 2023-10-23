This Is What True Success Actually Looks Like

On the latest Jeff Fenster Show, we unpack the ingredients of achievement beyond a fat paycheck.

Because people often equate success with wealth and status, it's easy to lose sight of what actual achievement looks like. In this episode of the Jeff Fenster Show, we discuss the importance of purpose, motivation, gratitude, and identity in attaining success.

We begin by diving into the difference between your purpose and your passion.

"Passion should be seen as the fuel, while purpose is the vehicle," says guest Brian Boesche.

He believes purpose goes beyond a mere reason for being; it is the guiding force that propels individuals towards their goals. While passion is a fleeting emotion that can waver over time, purpose holds steady, providing the necessary direction and focus to overcome obstacles.

Taking vs. Giving

Jeff Fenster, host of the show, emphasizes the significance of understanding the cycle of taking and giving. Building long-term relationships and success requires a balanced approach, where one contributes to others' growth while receiving support. This symbiotic relationship fosters community and propels individuals towards their goals.

As Gab Boesche, another guest on the show, highlights, motivation is derived from fulfillment. By helping others and witnessing the transformative impact of their actions, individuals find the drive to push forward. Through these acts of service, one discovers their true purpose and experiences a profound sense of fulfillment.

Recognizing and celebrating small wins is crucial in the journey towards success. Whether securing a first client or achieving a personal goal, these milestones are stepping stones to greater accomplishments. Expressing gratitude towards team members and acknowledging their contributions fosters a positive work environment, boosting morale and encouraging continued growth.

Making better decisions

Making better decisions is another critical aspect of compressing time and multiplying the impact of one's efforts. By recognizing and addressing patterns that hold us back, we can break free from self-imposed limitations and propel ourselves towards success.

Seeking mentors is essential in navigating the path to success. Mentors provide guidance, wisdom, and support, helping individuals avoid common pitfalls and accelerate their progress. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the dangers of excessive privilege and ensure that mentorship is grounded in humility and a genuine desire to learn.

For those seeking guidance and support in discovering their purpose, the Purpose Company stands ready to assist. By reaching out to their team, individuals can tap into a wealth of knowledge and resources to help them on their journey toward success.

Ultimately, it is essential to remember that one's purpose is one's permission to pursue greatness. By embracing purpose, finding motivation through service, expressing gratitude, and making conscious decisions, individuals can unlock their full potential and achieve remarkable success.

As Jeff Fenster concludes, "Successful people have coaches." Embracing the power of purpose and seeking guidance from mentors and supportive communities can propel individuals toward their goals, enabling them to make a lasting impact on the world

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

