A Former NFL Plays Says 'Indentity Shifting' Is the Key to Success On the latest episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, Anthony Trucks says you need to change how you think about yourself to change your fortune.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • Anthony Trucks joined the podcast to talk about his formula for success.
  • Trucks emphasized the importance of staying in motion, identity-shifting, and doing 'dark work.'
  • Trucks also engages in a grueling fitness program called 'Seventy-Five Hard.'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anthony Trucks is a successful entrepreneur and former NFL player. His success formula revolves around taking immediate, decisive action and striving to get one percent better every day.

On a recent episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, he shared his inspiring journey and provided valuable insights on achieving greatness. Here are some key moments from the interview.

Always be in motion

According to Trucks, success is not a result of luck or talent alone but rather the outcome of hard work and consistent action. He emphasizes the importance of being in motion and constantly seeking something more.

"Humans are happiest when they're in motion, when they're seeking something," he says.

Adopt a new identity

One of the critical concepts Trucks introduces is the idea of making an identity shift. He believes that to achieve success, individuals must declare a new identity and align their actions with that identity. He also highlights the significance of having a coach or mentor who can guide and support you on your journey, helping you reach your goals faster.

Do 'dark work'

Truckst talks about the importance of dark work, which he describes as the behind-the-scenes effort necessary for success that often goes unnoticed. He encourages individuals to embrace their dark work by first going dark and then reading their dark work declaration out loud. This practice helps individuals draw on their inner strength and determination during defining moments.

Get an accountability partner

When faced with challenges, Trucks advises finding an accountability partner. He believes that having someone to hold you accountable and provide support can make a significant difference in maintaining momentum and achieving long-term success.

Engage in intense exercise

During the interview, Trucks also shares his experience with a challenging fitness program called "Seventy-Five Hard." This program requires participants to complete 45 minutes of exercise every day, drink a gallon of water, and make no exceptions. He highlights the importance of discipline and identity-shifting to succeed in such demanding endeavors.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

More from Jeff Fenster Show

A Former NFL Plays Says 'Indentity Shifting' Is the Key to Success

He Was Sentenced to 65 Years In Prison, But the 'Coffee Bean' Message Turned His Life Around

5 Habits That Build Mental Strength

Dan Fleyshman Reveals His Secrets for Finding Business Success and Personal Fulfillment

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Success Strategies Lifestyle Careers Mentoring Coaching

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Everybody's Scared': Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the 'Very Best Time to Buy a House' — Here's Why

The real estate mogul says that playing the waiting game might not be the best strategy in the current market.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Walgreens Names New CEO, Unveils $1 Billion Cost-Cutting Plan—Including 60 Clinic Closures

Walgreens reported significant financial losses for its 2023 fiscal year, with operating losses reaching $6.9 billion.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Man Shocked After Receiving $1.4 Million Speeding Ticket: 'This Might Be a Typo'

Connor Cato was caught going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend in Savannah, Georgia.

By Emily Rella
Management

From Setback to Success — 4 Ways to Turn Your Struggles into Resilience

The business world is in flux, and the ability to adapt can be your greatest asset.

By Henri Al Helaly
Business News

Kris Jenner Reveals She Landed Tristan Thompson a Gig at ESPN With One Phone Call: 'This Is a Dream'

The momager revealed the news on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

By Emily Rella
Branding

How Generative AI Will Revolutionize The Future of Your Brand

Artificial intelligence has disrupted many traditional ways of graphic design, and it can be harnessed to revolutionize the future of your company. be apart of it What this means for the future

By Zaheer Dodhia