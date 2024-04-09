Chef Joe Gatto, host of "From Scratch," gives his recipe for starting a cooking show, making deep connections through food, and believing in yourself.

Chef Joe Gatto isn't your ordinary culinary master. He's also a filmmaker and producer who seamlessly blends his passions to create a one-of-a-kind experience in the form of his show From Scratch.

With a background in film production, Joe Gatto's initial career path was far from the kitchen. However, he found his true calling in cooking. "I have a background in filmmaking. That's what I was before I was a chef," Gatto told Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media on the new episode of Restaurant Influencers. "I married both of them by making a TV show."

For Gatto, food transcends mere sustenance. It's a conduit for forging deep connections and meaningful relationships. This philosophy has not only shaped his career but has also led him to cherish the friendships and connections he's formed along the way. As he explains, "Food leaps over politics, leaps over language, it leaps over everything... When you put a plate of food in front of somebody, you're putting a part of your soul there."

"I'm a Big Believer in Just Saying, 'F*** It.'"

Despite facing skepticism from others throughout his career, Gatto is a firm believer in following his instincts and pursuing his dreams with unwavering determination. He emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself and resisting the temptation to conform to trends and telling your story.

"Tell it from the heart and you tell your story your way," says Gatto. "Maybe it's different. Maybe it doesn't make any sense to anyone right away."

The chef continues to carve his own path in the culinary world, unapologetically pursuing his passion and inspiring others to do the same.

"If you keep at it and you keep trying, people will find you."

