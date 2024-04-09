You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

'Don't Be Afraid to Do Something That Nobody Understands': How This Entrepreneur Re-Invented His Career and Found Happiness Chef Joe Gatto, host of "From Scratch," gives his recipe for starting a cooking show, making deep connections through food, and believing in yourself.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Key Takeaways

  • Chef Joe Gatto's initial career path was in film production before finding his passion in the culinary arts. With his streaming show, "From Scratch," he is able to intertwine both passions and skill sets.
  • Gatto says that he has learned that no one — not even your s — need to agree with your dream for you to pursue it.
entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chef Joe Gatto isn't your ordinary culinary master. He's also a filmmaker and producer who seamlessly blends his passions to create a one-of-a-kind experience in the form of his show From Scratch.

With a background in film production, Joe Gatto's initial career path was far from the kitchen. However, he found his true calling in cooking. "I have a background in filmmaking. That's what I was before I was a chef," Gatto told Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media on the new episode of Restaurant Influencers. "I married both of them by making a TV show."

Related: Chef Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Makes a Restaurant Successful or Not

For Gatto, food transcends mere sustenance. It's a conduit for forging deep connections and meaningful relationships. This philosophy has not only shaped his career but has also led him to cherish the friendships and connections he's formed along the way. As he explains, "Food leaps over politics, leaps over language, it leaps over everything... When you put a plate of food in front of somebody, you're putting a part of your soul there."

"I'm a Big Believer in Just Saying, 'F*** It.'"

Despite facing skepticism from others throughout his career, Gatto is a firm believer in following his instincts and pursuing his dreams with unwavering determination. He emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself and resisting the temptation to conform to trends and telling your story.

"Tell it from the heart and you tell your story your way," says Gatto. "Maybe it's different. Maybe it doesn't make any sense to anyone right away."

The chef continues to carve his own path in the culinary world, unapologetically pursuing his passion and inspiring others to do the same.

Related: How The Nourish Spot Is Building a Legacy of Healthy Eating and Community Connection

"If you keep at it and you keep trying, people will find you."

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.
Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Restaurant Influencers

'Don't Be Afraid to Do Something That Nobody Understands': How This Entrepreneur Re-Invented His Career and Found Happiness

The Philly Cheesesteak Was Invented At This Spot in 1930. Here's Why Fans Can't Stay Away 90 Years Later.

What Are Your Customers Watching While They Wait? Learn How To Improve Your Business's Atmosphere.

"I Was an Awful High School Student": How the Owner of an Award-Winning Restaurant Brand Beat the Odds and Found Success

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Get 20% off Windows 11 Pro and Pay Just $32 Through April 16

Use code ENJOY20 to get a lot more done in less time with Windows 11 Pro thanks to its improved professional and productivity features.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Want to Be the Next Apple? Here's the Secret Sauce Used By Steve Jobs to Build Consumer Trust

There are many marketing and branding strategies out there — but here's the one Steve Jobs used grow Apple.

By Jessica Wong
Franchise

Looking for a Spotless Investment Opportunity? Discover the Best Cleaning Franchises to Own in 2024.

From sparkling floors to polished windows, clean your way to success with the best cleaning franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Growing a Business

How to Build a 'Brand Vault' For Your Business – With a Little Help From Steve Jobs

No matter how big or small your business is, use Steve Jobs' philosophy to get greater customer satisfaction.

By Jessica Wong
Growing a Business

Here's How Steve Jobs Dealt With Negative Press and Avoided Brand Disasters

The best way to grow your bank account is to avoid major withdrawals. The same can be said about your brand.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

A Look Inside the Company That Is Making $500 Million a Year Serving Italian Beef Sandwiches Made Famous by 'The Bear'

Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo shares his secret to keeping hungry customers coming back again and again. (Hint: It requires a lot of napkins.)

By William Salvi