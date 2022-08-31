Lead Generation Is Easier with This Resume Writer

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You started a business. Congratulations! But that doesn't mean you won't ever have to search for a job again. In fact, it really means the opposite. Finding business for your company requires constant lead generation, which means you always have to be prepared to market yourself.

Resoume

So, if you thought your old resume could sit quietly in the background, slowly going out of date, think again. Potential clients are hiring you as much as your company and they'll want to see your qualifications. That means you need an up-to-date, high-quality resume all the time. Fortunately, The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer can help with that.

Resoume was named a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt because it goes far beyond simple resume management. This AI-assisted tool can help you create , portfolios, and cover letters that are fully optimized to make it through the HR department's ATS to land at the top of the pile.

Simply import your details from LinkedIn and Resoume will get to work creating an engaging resume that fits your brand. You can customize themes, fonts, and colors, add an image or signature, and connect to your website or portfolio. Resoume can even help you create a visually appealing portfolio to show off your accomplishments and past projects, then connect it to your LinkedIn, website, resume, and more. That way, all of your credentials are linked together in a compelling package.

In addition to helping you create documents, Resoume also makes it easy to organize all of your resumes, appointments, and offers. It even gives you analytics so you can see who has looked at your credentials.

With your subscription, you'll get lifetime access to an AI writing assistant, 5,000 AI credits, 20 resume templates, access to a remote job board, and much more.

Find out why The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer has earned 4.7/5 stars on AppSumo. Get it on sale today for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.