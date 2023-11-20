'We Over Me': How Mason Sawyer Persevered in the Face of Unspeakable Tragedy.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the face of tragedy, some individuals crumble under the weight of grief and despair, while others find the strength to rise above their circumstances and inspire others. Mason Sawyer's journey of resilience and perseverance is a shining example of the latter. In a recent episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, he recounts his harrowing experience and shares the lessons he learned along the way.

Overcoming tragedy

Mason's life was forever changed in July 2021 when a car accident claimed the lives of his wife, two children, brother, and nephew, leaving only his son, Blue, alive. Overwhelmed with grief and guilt, Mason was unsure of how to navigate the immense pain he was feeling. It was during this dark period that he sought the help of a therapist, who introduced him to the mantra of "we over me."

This simple yet profound phrase became the guiding principle in Mason's journey towards healing. By shifting his focus from his pain to the needs of others, he discovered a newfound strength within himself. Drawing inspiration from the message of Jesus, Mason realized that helping others could provide solace and purpose amid his own suffering.

The power of selflessness

One of the key insights Mason gained from his journey is the transformative power of selflessness. By shifting the spotlight away from his demons and focusing on helping others, he found a sense of purpose and fulfillment. This act of service not only helped him heal but also allowed him to make a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

Mason's story is a testament to the philosophy of stoicism, which teaches that most things in life are indifferent. While tragedy may strike unexpectedly, our response to these events truly matters. Mason's resilience and perseverance in the face of unimaginable loss exemplify the stoic mindset of accepting what cannot be changed and finding strength in the face of adversity.

In sharing his message of resilience, perseverance, and love, Mason serves as an inspiration to all who face adversity. His journey reminds us that we possess the strength within us to overcome even the most challenging circumstances. By following Mason's podcast and Instagram account, we can learn more about his story and mission, and perhaps find the inspiration we need to navigate our own trials and tribulations.

