Master 25 Languages with This Major Price Drop on Rosetta Stone

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

According to Forbes, more than 25% of business is conducted online. That means geographical borders aren't the end of your potential customers. If you want to reach an entirely new customer base, mastering a foreign language can make that possible. And if you're worried you don't have time to head back to school to pick one up, Rosetta Stone can help.

With 25 languages to choose from, Rosetta Stone offers an accessible way to learn languages with their bite-size lessons. And during this Flash Sale, a lifetime subscription to all of those languages is on sale for just $159.97 with coupon code VACATION15. But act fast; this sale only runs through June 20.

Learn a second (or third!) language in your spare time on your devices with Rosetta Stone. It's been trusted for 27 years by organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor, thanks to its focus on basic conversational skills on topics like ordering, traveling, and shopping.

Rosetta Stone's immersive method starts with exercises matching words to images before moving on to interactive lessons using their speech recognition technology. That TruAccent technology analyzes the words you say, so you receive instant feedback that improves your accent, which helps you sound like a local. Learners have turned to Rosetta Stone to build the fluency and confidence they need to speak new languages for decades.

With PC Magazine Editors' Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software five years in a row and a rave review from The Wall Street Journal that called it "the next best thing to living in a country," it's clear Rosetta Stone is an effective language learning method. User Simon raved, "Possibly the best language learning app at a terrific price. Access to full courses on many languages for life. A great deal."

Now through June 20, get a lifetime subscription to all languages on Rosetta Stone for just $159.97 with coupon code VACATION15.

Prices subject to change.

