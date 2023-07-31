Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was just relaxing on the hotel balcony listening to the ocean. Enjoying a moment of connecting with myself and nature, I was fully present in the here and now. The sound of the waves crashing against the shore created a soothing rhythm, and I noticed that my heartbeat began to sync with the sound. It was a cool experience — one that made me truly aware of my surroundings and my own existence.

Wanting to stay fully present in that beautiful moment a little longer, I snuggled myself into a blanket and laid back down under the stars. It was pure bliss to fall asleep breathing in the cool ocean air and wake up to the breathtaking sunrise the next morning. I knew this experience was nothing short of powerful.

The benefits of spending time alone

When you take time like this to be alone, you can truly hear yourself. It's a chance to escape the noise and distractions of everyday life and listen to the whispers of your own thoughts. Many people shy away from spending time alone. Even the idea of facing your own thoughts can feel scary. But solitude is a chance to clear out the clutter that accumulates in your mind, gain clarity and reconnect with your true self.

I recently took my second trip by myself. I used this undistracted time to create, read and write in my journal. I even got dressed up and took myself out to dinner at a nice restaurant. Immersing myself in the moment and soaking in all of my surroundings was simply amazing!

You may find the idea of being alone strange or awkward. You might think that others will see you as a loser or an outcast for enjoying a fancy meal by yourself. But I disagree. Through the years, I've learned the incredible power of choosing to spend time alone. I've discovered that it's not about being lonely or isolating yourself; it's about nurturing your own happiness and well-being.

During my solo adventures, I engage in activities that bring me joy. These experiences have allowed me to tap into a deep sense of gratitude. I've realized how fortunate I am to have the means and ability to enjoy the beauty of the world around me; whether it's indulging in a delicious meal at an upscale restaurant, watching the sunset or simply taking a walk. The more granular you get with your gratitude, the higher you elevate your vibration.

Gratitude and self-discovery are central themes in my alone time. This has been integral to me leading a more fulfilling life. I've dedicated time to learning who I am at my core. I've prioritized myself, paying attention to my own desires and needs as well as embracing curiosity and fascination for the world around me. In doing so, I've reignited the spark within myself and elevated my life and the lives of my loved ones.

It's easy to become distracted and overlook the amazing things happening in your life when you're so focused on the hustle and bustle. You get caught up in the minutiae and the constant stream of thoughts that fill your mind. But when you carve out meaningful time for yourself, you can explore new ways of thinking and being.

When was the last time you truly spent quality time alone?

Being comfortable in your own company is a superpower. It will feel awkward at first, but it is a necessary trait that allows you to rely on yourself for happiness, confidence and a sense of belonging. Learn to embrace solitude by starting off slowly. Go out to lunch by yourself. Try a new restaurant, and focus on your meal and surroundings, not your phone. Date yourself! Take a day to do something just for you that doesn't include anyone else, and see how it feels. You may surprise yourself with how amazing it feels when you become the very company you desire!

It's important to remember that you need to nourish your own soul to have a truly fulfilling life. Don't wait for experiences to come to you.

Embrace the beauty of spending time by yourself. Find joy in your own company, and connect with the world around you. It's time to let go of your fear and embrace the power of solitude. Take that step, and you'll unlock a world of experiences and fulfillment that will transform your life!