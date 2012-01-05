Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Will 2012 Be the Year You Start a New Business? There are some advantages to starting a new business in a downturn. On the reality-TV show Jump Shipp, host Josh Shipp helps would-be entrepreneurs take the plunge.

By Carol Tice Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Josh Ship
Author and star of 'Jump Shipp,' Josh Shipp

When you're entering the fifth year of a grueling economic downturn, it's easy to get discouraged. But some would-be entrepreneurs aren't letting unemployment figures get them down -- they're seizing the chance to start their own business.

While the tough economy poses challenges, there are also some distinct advantages to starting a business now, including:

  • Cheap real estate
  • Affordable leases and cooperative landlords
  • Weaker competition
  • Vendors willing to offer generous terms
  • Low-cost advertising options

Most importantly, there's the thrill of chucking a job you hate -- or maybe a floundering small business that's not working -- to try out a new idea.

The biggest hurdle to jumping into entrepreneurship usually isn't economic, anyway -- it's between your ears. On the new Halogen network reality-TV show Jump Shipp, author Josh Shipp (The Teen's Guide to World Domination) helps people who're stuck in a dead-end job (or relationship) to break free and pursue what they really want.

Many of the stories are about would-be entrepreneurs who're trying to get up the gumption to take the leap and start their own business. In a recent episode, graphic designer Debbie Lee longs to become a freelancer in her chosen field, but is stuck working in her family's jewelry business, now distressed by the bad economy.

With Shipp's help, she gets both a realistic assessment of her portfolio and how to get it in better shape to land gigs, and moral support for breaking the news to her parents that she wants to quit working in the family business.

In another episode, a talented graphic novelist gets a push from Josh to take the plunge and try to make a living from her art.

"Her kryptonite is lack of commitment," Shipp notes. Isn't that true of so many people who wish they were starting a business, but never seem to get around to it?

Will you start a new business this year? Leave a comment and tell us your plans.
Carol Tice

Owner of Make a Living Writing

Longtime Seattle business writer Carol Tice has written for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Delta Sky and many more. She writes the award-winning Make a Living Writing blog. Her new ebook for Oberlo is Crowdfunding for Entrepreneurs.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Franchise

The McRib Is Back, But Only at Select McDonald's — Here's Where to Find It

This scarcity is nothing new. In 2022, McDonald's announced a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib, suggesting that it might be the last time customers could get their hands on it.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

These 3 Side Hustles Make the Most Money While Working Fewer Hours, According to a New Survey

The survey also found that having a side hustle doubled as a path to becoming more employable.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

I Made $14,000 in 1 Week With a Spontaneous Halloween Costume Side Hustle — Here's How

Sabba Keynejad was in art school when he started to refine his entrepreneurial skills.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

This Is the Goal-Setting Method Shohei Ohtani Learned in High School That Helped Get Him to the World Series

The MLB superstar's success did not come as a surprise to him. He had a plan.

By David James
Business News

This New Restaurant Is Banking on One Dish — Because It's the Only Entrée on the Menu

The new hotspot is gaining buzz on social media for its innovative yet super simple concept.

By Erin Davis