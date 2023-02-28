Establishing yourself as an expert on social media can be daunting, but it is possible with the right content strategy and dedication.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you looking to build your reputation as a trusted authority in your industry? With the six strategies outlined below, you'll learn how to create helpful and engaging content and build trust with your target audience so that they see you as a go-to source of reliable information. These strategies will help you gain more followers and ultimately help you become a trusted authority in your field. Let's get started!

Strategy #1: Create content that showcases your actual work

It's a no-brainer strategy, but many professionals feel guilty about promoting themselves on social media because they believe it makes them look pushy or needy. However, there are creative ways to showcase your expertise that can make you feel confident in what you share.

Case studies: Use the power of storytelling in your case study posts and show the transformative journey of your client. What painful problems did they have, how did you come into the picture, and how did you solve them?

Use the power of storytelling in your case study posts and show the transformative journey of your client. What painful problems did they have, how did you come into the picture, and how did you solve them? Behind-the-scenes content : Share sneak peeks of your process, challenges and successes as you work on a project. This kind of content offers a unique perspective on your work and helps build a personal connection with your followers.

: Share sneak peeks of your process, challenges and successes as you work on a project. This kind of content offers a unique perspective on your work and helps build a personal connection with your followers. Ask for feedback: Post your work on social media directly and ask for feedback from the audience. This content will put you in a position of not being pushy but instead looking for honest feedback. Readers will feel intrigued to look at your work.

Related: 10 Social-Media Marketing Strategies for Companies

Strategy #2: Do live AMAs (ask me anything sessions)

There is no better way to demonstrate your expertise than to do live sessions answering questions. People love engaging with experts who have hands-on experience in the field. People consider you a valuable resource when you make yourself available for questions.

You can host live AMAs once a week. Let your audience know there is a live session on a particular day of the week, and they will be more likely to join you with their questions in hand. Over time this practice creates a domino effect on your authority, and more and more people in your industry will flock toward you. It also helps you position yourself as an expert, build a community around your brand and lets you uncover less-known but critical problems in your market.

Strategy #3: Bust the common myths around your industry

Every industry has its assumptions and beliefs. Showcase what you disagree with to create interesting content. Here are some ideas for you.

Create a myth-busting series : Dedicate social media posts to busting the most common myths in your industry. It allows you to educate your audience and demonstrate your expertise over a long period.

: Dedicate social media posts to busting the most common myths in your industry. It allows you to educate your audience and demonstrate your expertise over a long period. Present alternative solutions : Offer unique solutions to common challenges and problems in your industry. Show people how they can do it better, faster, and cheaper. This demonstrates your ability to think outside the box and provide unique insights to your audience.

: Offer unique solutions to common challenges and problems in your industry. Show people how they can do it better, faster, and cheaper. This demonstrates your ability to think outside the box and provide unique insights to your audience. Use humor: Busting myths doesn't have to be serious. Adding a bit of humor to your content can make it more engaging and memorable for your audience. Most importantly, it'll add a personality to your brand.

Remember, when presenting uncommon opinions, it's essential to be respectful, open-minded, and well-informed.

Related: How to Establish Online Authority

Strategy #4: Share your pitfalls so others can avoid them

People love reading about your vulnerabilities and mistakes. It helps people get a glimpse into the human side of you. This type of content gives insights to your readers to avoid errors and get better results from their endeavors.

Highlight what you have learned from the experience and how it has helped you grow and improve. Offer advice to others who may be going through the same situation. Give them clarity on what exactly they should think and do to solve those problems.

Related: Why Vulnerability Is a Strong Business Leader's Most Powerful Weapon

Strategy #5: Create how-to guides and show your deep expertise

Creating "how-to guides" as part of your social media content effectively increases engagement with your target audience and demonstrates expertise in your field. All "how-to guides" should begin by introducing the problem that needs to be solved and providing an overview of the steps that will be taken to solve it. Once complete, highlight the benefits resulting from completing each of these steps.

Make sure your how-to guides are detailed, easy to understand and actionable. This strategy demonstrates your deep knowledge of the subject, which can lead to increased engagement and, ultimately, more quality followers for your content marketing efforts.

Strategy #6: Predictions and futuristic content

Predictions can be a powerful driver of engagement on social media, giving people insight into new or changing trends or offering creative speculations about the future of your industry. Create content around forecasting future trends and advancements/technologies in your industry. It helps you establish a fast-forward thinking approach and position yourself as a thought leader.

This form of content has its unique appeal as well: it taps into your reader's collective curiosity and desires to learn more about the unknown, spurring conversations that can pique interest. Of course, on social media, you should handle predictions with caution. To make sure followers trust your credibility with such content in the future.

Some futuristic content can be:

Ideas on how your industry can prepare for the future

The rise of new development and its impacts on your industry

Your thoughts on what the future may hold.

Some final thoughts

Gaining more trust and recognition in your area of expertise doesn't happen overnight, but these six social media content strategies can help you a long way in your journey. Now it's time for you to choose which of these content strategies to implement first.

Utilizing the above strategies will give you the best outcome for being seen as a leader within your field but don't let that overwhelm you. Start small by nailing down one or two of the above tactics and build from there. You should be able to see the results over time if you remain consistent across various platforms.

What strategy would you like to try first? The power is in your hands!