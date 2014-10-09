Ads on Snapchat Are Coming They'll be opt-in and untargeted.

By Laura Entis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, ads are finally coming to the ephemeral messaging app.

"People are going to see the first ads on Snapchat soon," Spiegel revealed in an interview at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit, although he did not set a precise timeline for the rollout.

Unlike Facebook -- which allows advertisers to target specific users based on a wide range of factors including, recently, their exact coordinates – Snapchat's ads will not be targeted, Spiegel said.

In addition, the ads will be opt-in and appear within Snapchat's Stories feature, which allows users to create, share and view photos and videos from a specific event, such as a sports game, concert or holiday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Related: Snapchat Valuation Skyrockets to $10 Billion Following New Funding

As the Verge notes, a company could potentially pay to place a snap in a story that relates to its product. For example, Budweiser may want to place a football themed snap inside Snapchat's Super Bowl story. Interested users could then click on and view the ad.

"We're cutting through a lot of the new technology stuff around ads to sort of the core of it, which I think has always been telling a story that leaves people with a new feeling," Spiegel said. "They're not fancy. You just look at it if you want to look at it, and you don't if you don't."

Following an investment by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Snapchat is now valued at $10 billion. But despite this eye-popping number, the ads will mark the first source of revenue for the three-year-old company.

Related: Ever Want to 'Unsend' an Email? Now You Can.
Laura Entis is a reporter for Fortune.com's Venture section.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

His Online Community College Offers Classes from Ivy League Professors — And It's Free For 86% of Students

Tade Oyerinde started Campus because he believed Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality options for getting a college education. Tuition is $7,200 a year — less than a Pell Grant — and all students are given a laptop and a career coach.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
Side Hustle

This Mom's Creative Side Hustle Started As a Hobby With Less Than $100 — Then Grew Into a Business Averaging $570,000 a Month: 'It's Crazy'

After Krista LeRay shared her passion project on Instagram, she realized there was enough demand to start a business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

67% of Millionaires Do This Every Morning — Do You?

This is the surprisingly simple habit that separates thriving entrepreneurs from those who struggle — but most founders still get it wrong.

By Tom Corley
Leadership

'That's Complete Bulls***!': Mr. Wonderful Shares His Thoughts on Playing the Blame Game, 'Quiet Firing,' and More

Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, isn't shy about expressing his thoughts on workplace management and his deep love of watches.

By Dan Bova
Business News

As New York City Prepares for Its First Casinos, Jay-Z Wants In — and He's Putting Up $250 Million

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has teamed up with Caesars and SL Green on a bid to bring New York City its first casino, pledging $250 million in community investments for Times Square.

By Leo Zevin