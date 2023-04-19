Conquer Python and Learn Programming from Home With This Bundle, Now Just $19.97 for 12 Courses

Each course costs less than $2.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mastering programming can change the game when it comes to entrepreneurship, helping you handle tasks in-house without having to outsource. And if you aren't using it in your current venture, it can also open doors in the future to a brand-new career path as a programmer.

If you've been meaning to learn about programming, but have been putting off heading back to school, The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle provides a well-rounded education that you can tackle from the comfort of your couch...in your spare time. There are no classrooms involved, or expensive tuition required. And right now through April 23 you can get this fleet of courses for only $19.97 — that's less than $2 a course.

This bundle of brand-new courses on Python are taught by some of the top instructors, ready to help you master this helpful skill set from your home. Start off your education with Python Foundations, a course taught by the 4.4-star-rated instructors at Zenva Academy, who are already trusted by over a million students. In this class, you'll learn all about this general-purpose language, seeing all about its versatility that lends itself to a wide variety of projects. This 4.9-star-rated course will have you setting up a Python project on your own by the end.

From there, Zenva Academy also teaches Intro to Coding with Python Turtle, which helps you learn the basics of coding with Python. You'll learn to move the turtle to draw shapes, change shape and background colors, and even start implementing algorithms with programming. Jose Salvatierra, a computer science teacher, then walks you through The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022. This course goes over the ways Python can help you in the current job market, showing you how to stand out from the competition.

Master Python once and for all with this Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, now just $19.97 now through April 23.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology software development programming Python

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Elon Musk Says He'll Pay 1 Million Dogecoin to Anyone Who Can Prove a Particular Rumor About Him Is True

Musk has denied that his father was involved with an emerald mine in Africa when he was young.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Leadership

If You Want to Remain Competitive, You Need to Overhaul Your Workplace Training. Here's How.

From an employee skills gap to a softening economy, current workforce challenges are proving it's time to revamp old-school training solutions — many fall short for employers and employees alike. A more effective learning culture can pay multiple dividends.

By Graham Glass

By Dan Bova