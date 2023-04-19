Conquer Python and Learn Programming from Home With This Bundle, Now Just $19.97 for 12 Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mastering programming can change the game when it comes to entrepreneurship, helping you handle tasks in-house without having to outsource. And if you aren't using it in your current venture, it can also open doors in the future to a brand-new career path as a programmer.

If you've been meaning to learn about programming, but have been putting off heading back to school, The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle provides a well-rounded education that you can tackle from the comfort of your couch...in your spare time. There are no classrooms involved, or expensive tuition required. And right now through April 23 you can get this fleet of courses for only $19.97 — that's less than $2 a course.

This bundle of brand-new courses on Python are taught by some of the top instructors, ready to help you master this helpful skill set from your home. Start off your education with Python Foundations, a course taught by the 4.4-star-rated instructors at Zenva Academy, who are already trusted by over a million students. In this class, you'll learn all about this general-purpose language, seeing all about its versatility that lends itself to a wide variety of projects. This 4.9-star-rated course will have you setting up a Python project on your own by the end.

From there, Zenva Academy also teaches Intro to Coding with Python Turtle, which helps you learn the basics of coding with Python. You'll learn to move the turtle to draw shapes, change shape and background colors, and even start implementing algorithms with programming. Jose Salvatierra, a computer science teacher, then walks you through The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022. This course goes over the ways Python can help you in the current job market, showing you how to stand out from the competition.

Master Python once and for all with this Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, now just $19.97 now through April 23.

