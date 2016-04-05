Get All Access for $5/mo

Facebook and Twitter Improving Accessibility for the Visually Impaired Is Noble, But Both May Have Another Motive Both social network giants have introduced tools that allow users to hear details about photos.

By Nina Zipkin

gmstockstudio | Khomkrit Phonsai | Shutterstock

Facebook on Monday joined Twitter in making its site more accessible to the visually impaired. Not only does this boost the number of potential users for both sites, it also puts them ahead of a potential government mandate.

"There is not really a financial risk for the companies not to do these things," Andrew Johnson, a managing vice president at Gartner, told Entrepreneur. "There is an outside chance that the Department of Justice could have what they call a demand letter against them if there is a petition that their website or application is not accessible. It's fairly rare, but a very effective motivation tool."

Facebook on Monday rolled out a tool called automatic alternative text, which allows people who are blind or visually impaired using a screen reader on an iOS device to be able hear more in depth descriptions of the images that pop up in their feeds.

Related: 5 Things You Need to Know About Web Accessibility

Twitter last week announced its own alternative text feature for images. By selecting the "choose image description" option in the accessibility settings for the app, users will be able to include up to 420 characters for the photo's description.

More than 2 billion images are shared on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. There are more than 20 million Americans living with vision loss.

Related: This Program Wants to Help People With Disabilities Become Entrepreneurs

"I think what we're seeing from Facebook today and Twitter last week, is them just doing the right thing and getting around to it," Johnson says. "I would say both took way too long to do it -- but better late than never."

Previously, Facebook users would hear only their friend's name and that he or she was in a photo, but with automatic alternative text, they'll hear how many people are in the picture, how many comments and likes there currently are, and the words "image may contain" followed by elements of the photo such as jewelry, smiling, outdoor, cloud or foliage.

Related: This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is

The development of the technology was informed in part by a paper that Facebook worked on with Cornell University to better understand how visually impaired users interact with social media.

While the technology is currently only available in English for iOS users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the company says that it is working on expanding into more countries and languages.
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Reporter. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Nina Zipkin is a staff reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

I Asked ChatGPT for a Marketing Plan and Was Shocked at the Result

Generative AI can give us mountains of information on any topic under the sun in seconds — but is it any good at marketing? I had to find out.

By Joy Gendusa
Growing a Business

Change Is Hard — But This CEO and President Reveals How It Helped Him Build a Stronger Business and More Resilient Team

Implementing a major change to a business, used to happen once a decade, but with advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, businesses are having to pivot frequently. Here's why it's important to consult with your front line employees.

By Mike Chisholm
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Buying / Investing in Business

The 'Low Code' Market Is a Huge Opportunity for Investors. Here's How to Get Your Share.

Capitalize on the ever-changing tech landscape with EvonSys.

By StackCommerce
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Marketing

How I Scaled My Business Spending Just $10 a Day — And How You Can Do It, Too.

You can grow your business without breaking the bank — here's how.

By Adrian Falk