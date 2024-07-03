Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Having a working computer can take any modern professional a long way. That being said, if you're looking to get the most out of your team and inspire them to do better work, then you should make sure that the operating system each member is working on is reliable and efficient. For example, part of being efficient in today's fast-paced world is knowing how to leverage AI to save time in ways that humans can't.

To make the most of your team's PCs, try picking up Windows 11 Pro while it's available for the lowest price it's been all year. Get it on sale for only $22.97 (reg. $199) for a limited time only. Among its heightened security and productivity features, Windows 11 Pro is also well known for its AI-powered Copilot feature that uses GPT-4 Turbo — an advanced and customized version of ChatGPT 4 to assist users.

Copilot offers users a natural-language chat window to direct questions. It can also take written and voice commands to perform helpful tasks like opening apps and changing settings. Within web browsers as well as the Photos and Paint apps, users can leverage the operating system's AI prowess to achieve feats like removing backgrounds of images, creating original AI-generated images, summarizing web pages, and more.

