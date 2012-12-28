From travel to budgets to organizing documents, a look at Android-powered apps that can be good for business.

If you received an Android-powered smartphone or tablet this holiday season and are wondering which apps you should download, Google might have the answer you're looking for. The search giant has released its list of the best apps available in the Google Play app marketplace for 2012.

"Some launched in 2012 while others issued updates that achieved a great combination of utility, beauty and accessibility," Google Play merchandising manager Tavares Ford wrote when announcing the list.

Not surprisingly, a number of the apps can be useful for business owners. Here's a look at the stand-out apps for business, culled from Google's larger list:

Evernote: An app designed for taking notes and organizing documents. Also syncs across devices. (Free to download)

Pinterest: Help manage your brand's Pinterest pages from anywhere with this app that lets you pin images from around the web or directly from your device's camera. (Free to download)



Expedia: Always on the road, traveling from one business meeting to another? Like the Expedia website, this Android app can help you book and manage your travel plans. (Free to download)



Pocket: Need to stay on top of news related to your industry and elsewhere? Pocket is a reader that allows you to save articles from around the web to read at later time. (Free to download)



Mint: Managing your personal finances is a must. Mint allows users to track, budget and manage their money. (Free to download)



Pixlr Express: Whether you're taking product shots or simply taking photos to share over your business's social media channels, this photo editing app can help crop, re-size, and adjust any picture. (Free to download)



Want more? Here are the others on Google's list, which you may find useful for other areas of life and work:

TED: Looking for inspiration? This Android app allows you to view TED's riveting talks by some of the world's most remarkable people. (Free to download)



Zappo's: Regular Zappo's shoppers might consider downloading the app extension of this popular digital storefront. (Free to download)



Fancy: If you're on the hunt for odd, boutique items to buy, this app lets you "fancy" or collect them, then purchase them later. (Free to download)



Ancestry: Not new this year, but Google says this genealogy app delivered "a stunning design overhaul" featuring useful new functionality. (Free to download)



SeriesGuide Show Manager: TV addicts take note: This Android app allows you to track shows you should watch next, re-watch your favorite programs and share episodes with friends. (Free to download)



Grimm's Snow White: The classic children's story of Snow White told through an interactive app experience. (Price: $1.99)

What's your favorite Android app? Let us know in the comments below.

