Microsoft is arguably the leading tech company in the world — and inarguably the most influential among the few vying for the top spot. For a long time, its products have served a wide variety of business needs, which means dated and discounted versions of many of them can still do more than a lot of professionals might need them to.

In the interest of helping professionals save on useful tools, we have this deal on a group of 2019 Microsoft tools. The Ultimate 2019 Microsoft Bundle features Office, Project, Visio, and Windows 11 Pro. With code ENJOY20, it's an extra 20% off at just $79.99 ($927) through March 10 at 11:59 PM PT.

Windows 11 Pro is the latest OS from Microsoft, and it features enhanced security, usability, remote work features, and the AI-driven Microsoft Copilot. The operating system is rated 4/5 stars on PC Magazine and TechRadar.

Microsoft Office is everybody's favorite suite of office tools, and it comes with:

Word

Access

Publisher

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

Visio is Microsoft's favorite diagramming tool. It can help your team streamline the generation of helpful tools like flowcharts, schedules, maps, and business plans.

Also featured in this bundle is Microsoft Project 2019, which offers fantastic project management support with pre-built templates to help you get started, timesheet features, what-if scenario generation, and more.

