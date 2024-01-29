This Valentine's Day deal drops the price of Microsoft Office 2019 to just $30.

Entrepreneurs understand the importance of streamlining tasks and devising approaches primed to deliver consistent results. In those efforts, possessing the proper tools is paramount, and Microsoft Office has supplied helpful innovations for decades.

More than one billion people use Microsoft Office globally (per ZipDo) and, for a limited time, we're making it easier to access those proven programs. During an early Valentine's Day offer, you can give your partner a productivity boost by spending only $29.97 (reg. $229) for Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows.

This deal only lasts through Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, so the time is dwindling to grab a major resource for Mac and Windows users alike.

Professional Plus 2019 for Windows is packed with these programs:

Access for managing a variety of database types

Excel for crunching data and detailing budget plans.

OneNote for an enhanced way to collect accurate notes in real-time.

Outlook for a more efficient email experience.

PowerPoint for putting together visual presentations.

Publisher for designing graphics and page layouts.

Word for standard text processing and document creation.

Home & Business 2019 for Mac includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, plus Microsoft Teams, which provides expanded video conferencing options. Neither plan requires any long-term fees beyond the special reduced price.

Take advantage of this early Valentine's Day deal and provide a gift that can be valued on a daily basis with instant access to these Microsoft Office gems for one low price through Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific:

