Presidents' Day might mean a long weekend, depending on your job or school, and it also means savings. If you're one of many Americans looking for work this year, or if you're looking to improve your current skill set, it's worth looking into modern trends and key players like Microsoft. That being said, there is a lot of inherent value in a cumulative e-learning experience like The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle.

On sale for well below its MSRP, this collection of educational courses will be price-dropped even further and made available for just $24.99 from February 17 through the 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. You can get 13 courses and over 52 hours of content on Excel, web automation, Python, and more for this affordable rate.

Among the most well-reviewed courses available in this bundle, Introduction to Excel features six hours of content on the basic functions of Excel and how this iconic program is used for bigger tools. This and other courses are taught by Mammoth Interactive, which produces games and e-learning experiences under the direction of John Bura—a top-rated instructor. Mammoth has an average 4.2/5-star instructor rating.

Another great course in this bundle is Data Science with Stocks, Excel, and Machine Learning. Combining several subjects into one, this in-depth learning experience will teach you the basics of machine learning concepts, introductory Python content, and how to project and track stocks in Excel.

This bundle is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. While its 13 courses are cumulatively valued at $2,600, the bundle is on sale during this Presidents' Day event. From February 17th - 20th, The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle is just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.