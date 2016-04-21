Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters

April 21, 2016 5 min read

Warning: If you’re horribly behind on your “Game of Thrones” episodes, this may contain spoilers.

The busy season premiere of Season 6 of the HBO-series Game of Thrones revealed Jon Snow is still dead, Sansa is still fleeing from her horrid husband Ramsay and the enchantress Melisandre, also known as the "Red Woman," is really an old hag -- literally over a hundred years old.

Sure, it felt like there were a million story lines to keep track of, and yet I'm still hungry for more.

To tide our collective GOT appetites, we examined seven famous entrepreneurs who share a likeness -- in appearance, personality or both -- with some of our favorite GOT villains and heroes. Should any of these characters from the show need a stand-in, they can always ask these business titans to take a break from their day jobs to step in.

