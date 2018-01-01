Dan Price
Gravity Payments' Processing Practices Questioned
The company's coding practices could potentially result in fines for small businesses that use Gravity as a payment processor, according to citizen journalist Doug Forbes.
Employee Compensation
Don't Go the Way of Gravity Payments. Focus on Fairness, Balance in Salary Management.
Have an objective compensation system that lets employees focus on intrinsic rewards.
Entrepreneur360 Conference
The Valuable Lessons These CEOs Learned About Leadership
At the Entrepreneur360 Conference in New York, the founders of Adafruit, Gravity Payments and OrigAudio offered their views on what makes an effective leader.
Entrepreneurship
When Doing Right Turns Out to Be Very Wrong
Zirtual, Gravity Payments and Zappos all have one thing in common: the danger of good intentions.
Managing Employees
The Sad Saga of the $70,000 Minimum Salary Company
The utopian vision of an entrepreneur who wanted to do his part for income inequality looks shortsighted in the cold light of reality.