5 Franchises Animal Lovers Can Start Right Now
It might surprise you to learn that the pet services industry is one of the fastest-growing in America, but it's true. Indeed, Americans are expected to spend close to $70 billion on their pets this year, according to Pet Products Association.
That's why it's never been a better time to jump on the trend and invest in a massive, growing industry. So, we did a deep dive into 2017's Franchise 500 List to find pet-related opportunities that are affordable, have proven growth potential and provide tremendous support.
Start the slideshow to check out this list of five fun, furry franchises you can start in your area right now.
Camp Bow Wow
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 204
Initial investment: $409,701 to $1,095,359
Initial franchise fee: $50,000
New units in 2016: 8 units (+6.3 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Opened in 2000 and first franchised in 2003, Camp Bow Wow is like the Four Seasons of doggy daycare services and overnight boarding, with live webcams that allow customers to check in on their dogs and a screening process that makes sure every dog is properly socialized, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. So, if you have a passion for pampering pets, Camp Bow Wow might be a franchise for you.
Pet Supplies Plus
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 49
Initial investment: $550,400 to $1,307,400
Initial franchise fee: $49,900
New units in 2016: 25 units (+7.6 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: It's pretty easy to make the case for franchising Pet Supplies Plus. Of the companies on this list, Pet Supplies Plus is the biggest and fastest-growing. Each store, on average, has sales of $2.35 million a year, according to Pet Supplies Plus.
Dogtopia
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 215
Initial investment: $367,625 to $837,075
Initial franchise fee: $49,500
New units in 2016: 5 units (+12.8 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2005, Dogtopia offers dog daycare, boarding and spa services. Unlike most of the other companies on this list, Dogtopia does just focus on dogs, so this might be perfect for a pupper person who doesn't have the patience to put up with cats, birds or other animals.
Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 448
Initial investment: $445,160 to $635,235
Initial franchise fee: $40,000
New units in 2016: 2 units (+22.2 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: For those who love giving back, Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery differentiates itself from the pack by giving back tons of money to its customers through shopping rewards, coupons, free food programs and other in-house promotions. It also supports local nonprofits and donates pet food and merchandise to local groups.
EarthWise Pet Supply
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 450
Initial investment: $211,000 to $476,000
Initial franchise fee: $39,500
New units in 2016: 4 units (+11.8 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Based in Portland, Ore, it should come as no surprise that a company called Earthwise Pet Supply focuses more on selling green, recyclable products than some of the the other companies on this list. Plus, with a $39,500 franchise fee, Earthwise Pet Supply is a little more accessible than some of the others on this list.