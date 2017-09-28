'Are You More Interesting than Average?' in 5 Questions

"Interesting people love sharing what they know and have learned with others," wrote Travis Bradberry, co-author of Emotional Intelligence 2.0. And people strongly respond to that quality. The very success of TED Talks is built on people's never-ending hunger for knowledge from interesting and diverse sources.

In the business world, Sheryl Sandberg is known for her uncanny knack for learning powerful life lessons through personal experiences and then sharing the wisdom. The Facebook COO shares her knowledge in speeches, Facebook posts and books.

One of her best qualities is how she ties her knowledge back to a very personal and vulnerable place, such as her own insecurities as a woman in a leadership position in Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead.

She also did this beautifully in her moving commencement speech about her late husband at the University of California, Berkeley in 2016. Her speech was so popular, that she followed it up with more knowledge: A book Option B: Facing Adversity about losing her husband and how resilience got her through the worst of times. Sandberg's knowledge sharing has not only made her a media darling, but it's made her a true beacon of wisdom for those who are struggling.

How did you do on the quiz? If you scored…

5: Congrats, Super Interesting Person. You command people's interests quite naturally and are a pro at reeling off anecdotes, drawing people out, listening, connecting and leading. So if you're not doing so already, it's time to help others get better at what you do naturally.

3-4: You're strong on the majority of interesting qualities -- so double down on those and work on where you have room for growth. Whether it’s in active listening, storytelling or expressiveness, buy some books or hire that executive coach and keep on learning.

1-2: You’ve got room to grow in the interesting department. No big deal. All skills can be improved with consistent practice and application. So choose a skill that interests you, whether it is storytelling or sharing knowledge, and keep practicing for the next year.