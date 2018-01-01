Howard Schultz

More From This Topic

Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success
Project Grow

Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success

Watch this video and learn the simple idea that drives this innovative leader.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read
Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Starbucks

Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Everybody has to live somewhere.
Dennis Green | 2 min read
Starbucks's CEO Transition Is Unlikely to Disrupt Growth, Analysts Say
Starbucks

Starbucks's CEO Transition Is Unlikely to Disrupt Growth, Analysts Say

But the last time Howard Schultz stepped down as CEO -- in 2000 -- the company's shares had plunged.
Reuters | 3 min read
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Step Down
Howard Schultz

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Step Down

Shares of the company were down 4 percent in after hours trading on Thursday.
Reuters | 1 min read
How Starbucks CEO Transformed a Small Coffee Bean Store Into a Massively Successful Worldwide Brand
Radicals & Visionaries

How Starbucks CEO Transformed a Small Coffee Bean Store Into a Massively Successful Worldwide Brand

This barista-in-chief wants to use the scale of his company for good.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
In the Battle of Billionaires, Howard Schultz Doesn't Measure Up to Trump
Politics

In the Battle of Billionaires, Howard Schultz Doesn't Measure Up to Trump

Howard Schultz is reportedly being urged to run for president. But if he wants to succeed, he needs to better understand his target market.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia
Comics

Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia

Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Reversing Course, Starbucks Says It Will Raise Coffee Prices
Starbucks

Reversing Course, Starbucks Says It Will Raise Coffee Prices

While Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in March that Starbucks had no plans to raise prices, the coffee chain is now hiking prices on some drinks.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Starbucks Finds a Free-Market Solution to Education Costs
Education

Starbucks Finds a Free-Market Solution to Education Costs

An important shift in who actually subsidizes out-of-control tuition inflation seems like a good first step.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Think Seattle's Only Claim to Fame Is Starbucks? Think Again.
Seattle

Think Seattle's Only Claim to Fame Is Starbucks? Think Again.

Besides the success of the huge coffee maker, the Emerald City has other amazing startup stories -- both past and present.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.