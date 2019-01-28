Get America Paid Again and Tesla Goes to the Cops (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.

By Dan Bova

  1. Back to work! Or rather, back to getting paid to go to work. The government shut down is over—for now. And the first order of business? Getting checks to the 800,000 federal workers who went unpaid for 35 days.
  2. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told 60 Minutes that he's exploring running for president as a "centrist independent," saying both the Democrats and the Republicans are too wrapped up in "revenge politics."
  3. The Fremont, California police force, the hometown of Tesla's factory, said it is now operating a modified Model S for patrol. The Model S goes 0-60 in 2.5 seconds, so good luck outrunning those speeding tickets.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars Rocket Topples Over
