New Starbucks CEO Steps in Early Amid Union Turmoil — Will He Accept an 'Olive Branch'?

The 55-year-old former CEO at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC was expected to assume the role on April 1.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who resumed the leadership role on an interim basis in April 2022, has stepped down, concluding a 40-plus-year career with the company.

Laxman Narasimhan, the 55-year-old former CEO of U.K.-based consumer-products company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, replaced Schultz on Monday, earlier than the anticipated April 1 transition, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Howard Schultz on Great Leadership and Business Success

The reasoning for the sooner-than-expected handover wasn't immediately clear, but Narasimhan assumes the role as the company continues to battle mounting unionization efforts across the country.

Schultz and Narasimhan have worked closely together since the latter's arrival months ago, the two men have said, per WSJ, but Narasimhan's public position on unions isn't as defined as Schultz's — which contends that Starbucks can better address employee concerns than external organizations.

Casey Moore, an organizer and spokeswoman for the union Starbucks Workers United, told the outlet the group would "love to offer an olive branch" but remains "cautiously optimistic."

Investors will discuss Starbucks' response to the unionization push during the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday, and next week, Schultz will testify before a Senate committee on the company's response to union organization.

Related: 'Success Is Not an Entitlement; You Have to Earn It Every Day,' Howard Schultz Says

"There are times when the responsibility for our partners, customers and communities around the world will feel heavy," Schultz wrote in a letter to company leaders published on the Starbucks website on Monday. "But as partners, know that you are not shouldering the responsibility alone."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Leadership Starbucks News and Trends CEOs Howard Schultz

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Science & Technology

How ChatGPT and Generative AI Can Transform the Way You Run Your Business

Let's take a high-level overview of how generative AI might transform your fledgling business. The benefits of this technology innovation remain crucial for any entrepreneur to grasp.

By Andrew Amann

Collaboration

Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.

It can be difficult to teach and train and to collaborate and share in meetings. Here are some tips to help you speak up.

By John Rampton

Business News

New Starbucks CEO Steps in Early Amid Union Turmoil — Will He Accept an 'Olive Branch'?

The 55-year-old former CEO at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC was expected to assume the role on April 1.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

How to Give Feedback Without Hurting Anyone's Feelings

Constructive feedback can be an excellent way to boost morale, productivity and results.

By John Rampton

Thought Leaders

If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Understand The Link Between Business Values and Leadership

Value-centered leadership can build a positive and productive culture for a more successful company.

By Martin Rowinski