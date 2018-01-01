Dennis Green

Toys 'R' Us
Toys R Us Will Close or Sell All of its U.S. Stores
The decision threatens the jobs of 33,000 people.
Walmart
Walmart Will Soon Have Robots Roaming the Aisles in 50 Stores
The robots go up and down the aisles, scanning for out-of-stock items, incorrect prices and wrong or missing labels.
Starbucks
Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Everybody has to live somewhere.
Politics
Under Armour CEO: Trump Is 'a Real Asset for the Country'
'He wants to build things. He wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive,' Kevin Plank said.