Do You Share Any Bad Habits with These Leaders?

Smartphone addiction, angry outbursts, spying on employees -- some of the bad habits of these luminaries may startle you.

Bad habits are, at best, inconvenient, and at worst, downright harmful. They’re also universal. People can spend a lot of time and money trying to change them. The smoking cessation market alone hit $7 billion worldwide in 2015.

Bad habits are created because they reward us in the moment, even if they’re harmful over the long run. Once a behavior loop is established, it gets assigned to a part of the brain that processes behavior automatically, making habits challenging to change. However, it’s entirely possible to replace a bad habit with a good one by interrupting the behavior loop and having another behavior in place.

While you may know your bad habits -- for me, nail biting -- do you know the bad habits of leaders, such as Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart and Jeff Bezos?

Check out the bad habits of these 12 luminaries, and see if you share any in common with them.

