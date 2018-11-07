20 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

“The leadership skills I learned [in the military] helped me to be confident and to grow the business. Another thing is by being worldly, you learn to be diverse with people and respect their culture. When you've been living in different countries, you have a different perspective on the world. I think that helped me network with a lot of people in a way that some people may not be able to.

“You got to be flexible. When you get told 'no,' you can't get snappy. You keep going back, and you find a way. Sometimes you have to be a little patient and understand how to work with people. Relationship building in this business is key.” -- Pamela Jones, CharBoy’s, Army and Navy veteran

