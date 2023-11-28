Can You Recover From Blowing an Investor Pitch? Yes, Here's How. On the new episode of the "Post-Pitch Podcast," tech entrepreneur Brandon Storms discusses working up the courage to pitch his company to investors for a second time on "Elevator Pitch."

Tech entrepreneur Brandon Storms is here to encourage entrepreneurs to never ever give up. Last season on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, Brandon struggled while pitching his company Retavo and went home empty-handed. But rather than throwing in the towel, he went through a rigorous pitching boot camp and returned to the show to bravely try his luck one more time. Listen to this episode of the Post-Pitch Podcast to find out how it went, and to get further insights into the day-to-day of a tech founder's life.

Key takeaways:

  • Brandon shares the advice he got that transformed his pitch
  • How body language and simplifying your delivery make a big impact on investors
  • How to work with digital marketers to target your audience
  • How to tap inner strength and work through setbacks as an entrepreneur
  • Learn more about Brandon's business at retavo.io

How to Watch "Elevator Pitch"

Season 10 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

