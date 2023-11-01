Their First Pitch Failed. Can These Entrepreneurs Can Turn Their Flops Into Fortune? On this special episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' contestants get a rare shot at redemption.
- As an entrepreneur, you will face rejection, but the important thing is to learn from those rejections and keep pushing forward.
- After you explain what you’re selling, investors will want to know how you plan to reach your target market.
- Tell investors a story — they don’t need to grasp the technical details of your product, but your pitch should pull them in by explaining how it will make a difference in people’s lives.
Usually on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants have just one shot at glory. They step inside our elevator and have only 60 seconds to pitch their company to our board of investors. If the board likes what they hear, the elevator doors open and the entrepreneur steps inside the boardroom to try to seal a deal. If the investors don't like what they hear? The elevator is sent back down, no deal.
But this special episode is all about redemption. The elevator welcomes back a few familiar faces who were sent back down to the bottom floor their first time around. Before returning to the elevator, these three entrepreneurs were put through an intensive pitching boot camp on Entrepreneur's mini-series, Fix My Pitch, led by legendary TV pitchman Anthony Sullivan and business coach Tina Frey.
Find out if their hard work pays off — literally. Will these entrepreneurs get redemption and life-changing investments? Or are they in for another round of crushing disappointment? Watch now!
- Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
- Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor
- Jonathan Hung, Managing Partner of the Entrepreneur Fund
Ashley Rosulek from Osweetfitness, an activewear and lifestyle brand bringing affordable luxury to the fitness industry.
Brandon Storms from Retavo, an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers everywhere with a customized, all-in-one marketplace platform.
William Colton from Paldara Pharmaceuticals, a biomedical company that is saving lives while also saving hospitals thousands of dollars by preventing antibiotic-resistant infection with their hydrogel coating.
