How This Food App Founder Scored a Very Healthy $200K Investment On the new episode of the "Post-Pitch Podcast," the co-founder of Bitewell discusses how her appearance on "Elevator Pitch" resulted in a tasty investment.

Bitewell bills itself as the world's first digital food pharmacy. The platform first educates people on the use of food as medicine with its proprietary food navigation tool called the FoodHealth Score and then helps them shop for meals and ingredients that fit their needs, preferences and budget.

After a super-successful ride in the elevator and showdown in the boardroom on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, co-founder Sam Citro sat down to discuss the origins of the app and her strategy for securing life-changing funding with the host of the Post-Pitch Podcast. Listen to learn:

  • The value of relationships and connections that come with the right investors
  • The challenges of entering the food industry
  • Strategies for engaging users, including incentivizing customers with free food offers
  • How to develop a subscription model
  • The power of potential collaborations with other companies, including bundling opportunities
  • The ROI of investing in food as a means to improve overall health and reduce healthcare costs
  • Learn more at bitewell.com

How to Watch "Elevator Pitch"

Season 10 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
