Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is the show where contestants get into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their business to our board of investors. In this ongoing article series, we're celebrating the entrepreneurs who walked out with a win and sharing their tips for pitching success. (Answers have been edited for length.)

Ross Franklin, is the founder and CEO of Pure Green Franchise, a juice bar franchise that has over 100 locations open or in development across 15 different states. The company's products include made-to-order superfood smoothies, acai bowls and cold-pressed juice. After competing on Elevator Pitch, Franklin walked out with a 2.5% equity deal for advisory from Joe DeSena, CEO and founder of Spartan and Death Races. Watch Ross's pitch below, then read on to learn his advice for wowing prospective investors.



How did you prepare for the show?

I watched previous episodes from different seasons to understand the show's structure and format. As it turns out, I knew one of the past contestants who appeared on a previous season, so I called him to find out what his experience was like and gain firsthand insights. He told me that the show provided remarkable brand visibility for his company, and he encouraged me to go on the show for that reason. He also cautioned me about Marc Randolph's critical approach, particularly towards unfamiliar industries. In addition, I conducted a strategic review of the judges and their respective business backgrounds to better comprehend the perspectives they would bring to the evaluation process.



What did you think was going to happen? What was different from your expectations?



When I found out that the guest judge who I would be presenting to was Joe De Sena, I was ecstatic. I've been following Joe's career for years and he has truly become one of the top voices within the health and wellness industry. Joe built his company Spartan to become one of the world's leading endurance sports brands operating in over 50 countries. As soon as I heard he would be a guest judge on the show, I recognized that he would be an incredible strategic investor for Pure Green Franchise irrespective of investment size. At Pure Green, we prioritize securing human capital of the highest caliber and we do whatever it takes to recruit the best and the brightest.



My expectation for the show was that we get a deal done with Joe, and we did. As warned, we did experience some reluctance from Marc Randolf. I suspect that at first, he may have mistaken my passion for being a little too smooth and perceived it as being overly refined. I think I managed to sway his opinion to a favorable one, and I'm confident that if he visited one of our Pure Green locations and tried all our products, he would undoubtedly be whipping out his checkbook to invest!

How did the negotiations go? Would you do anything differently?



I thought the negotiations went well and don't think I would have done anything differently.



What are your immediate plans?

Our primary focus is to leverage the immense value Joe De Sena brings in terms of human capital. Joe's extensive network and industry influence will be instrumental in facilitating connections with international sub-franchisors, significantly amplifying Pure Green's global footprint. Moreover, as highlighted by Joe during the show, there exists a tremendous opportunity to synergize Pure Green with Spartan, fostering a collaborative presence at Spartan events worldwide, and further solidifying our position as a leader in the health and wellness franchise sector.

What did it mean to you personally to get in the doors and walk out with a win?



Getting in the doors and walking out with a win transcends a mere personal triumph; it is a big win for our company and all our franchise partners. With our mission of building healthier communities around the globe and our growing number of franchise partners, I bear the responsibility to not only meet but exceed expectations in every venture I undertake. With the unwavering support and collective strength of the Pure Green Franchise community, I firmly believe that failure is not an option — ongoing exponential success is simply a natural progression in our journey.



What is your advice for anyone thinking of applying to be on a future episode?



I would strongly encourage anyone contemplating participating in a future episode of Elevator Pitch to seize the opportunity wholeheartedly. I would emphasize the importance of prioritizing the strategic value that an investment can bring, rather than merely focusing on the financial aspect.