Will a Professional Mermaid's Business Idea Sink or Swim?

See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'

You never know who will walk (or swim) through the doors of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. Check out episode six for some true surprises!

As regular viewers know, on our show entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

Episode 6 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Episode 6 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

  • Jared McCluskey and Alec Tremaine, The Mirror, open-source gaming creation and play platform
  • Greg Laptevsky, Myro, planet-friendly beauty products and reusable packaging
  • Jordan Welling, Quilbie, sound-, light-, rain- and heat-resistant baby carriage covers
  • Ashland Stansbury, Because Intelligence, a no-code platform to optimize Shopify messaging and product updates
  • Emily Alexandra Guglielmo, American Mermaid, planet- and ocean-friendly cosmetics

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

Sometimes getting your idea funded can feel like you are swimming against the tide. Usually, that's a bad thing, but for one entrepreneur, who is a self-described professional mermaid, that's what she does best. See if investors want to catch the wave of her eco-friendly cosmetics. Also in this money-flowing episode, find out if a Web3 gaming company can convince our investors that the metaverse is where the money is and what the difference between a "want to have" and "need to have" is.

Season 8 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm and Canon. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

