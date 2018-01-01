Audio

This Speaker Is Cuter Than R2-D2 and Louder Than the Death Star
Tech

Groundbreaking wireless speaker company, Devialet, has unleashed the Gold Phantom, the most extreme speaker ever made.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Give Yourself That Extra Kick With These Podcasts From the Likes of Tim Ferriss and Gary Vaynerchuk
Podcasts

Here are seven audio motivators that will inspire grit, grind and hustle.
Matthew Toren | 10 min read
Learn the Magic Formula of Podcasting From Old-School Radio Giants Like Rush Limbaugh
Entrepreneur Network

You might not like his politics, but Limbaugh and many others have perfected the art of audio content delivery, as Matt Dubiel explains in this video.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Apple Rumored to Remove Audio Jack on iPhone 7 and Launch With Wireless EarPods, Sources Say
iPhone

Supply chain sources confirmed the move, which could eventually make current wired headphones obsolete.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
A Simple Tip That Will Enable You to 'Read' a Lot More Books
Ready for Anything

We get it: you are a busy entrepreneur and it can be hard to fit that "reading time" in with work, family and dozens of other obligations you need to fit into your day. So do this.
Brandon Turner | 4 min read
Your Tech Conference Can't Succeed Unless You Get Production Right
Conferences

Nobody will notice that the keynote speaker is brilliant if the slides are upside down.
Anthony Kennada | 7 min read
Could the Wu-Tang Clan Bring Back RadioShack?
RadioShack

A new partnership brings hip-hop to the ailing 94-year old brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
