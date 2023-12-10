Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Statista estimates that by 2024, podcasts will reach over 100 million listeners on average. If you've been thinking of expanding your business by breaking into the industry, or if you happen to have an aspiring podcaster on your list, give the gift of an excellent podcast microphone this holiday season.

The Babbl USB-C Plug & Play Microphone for PC and Mac is ideal for podcasting, vlogging, gaming, Zoom calls, or simply staying in touch with pals via FaceTime. And just in time for gifting, it's on sale for the best price available online, just $29.97 (reg. $69), with no coupon code required through December 17. Need on-time holiday delivery? Just order by December 14 to secure that.

The Babbl USB-C Plug & Play Microphone has a sleek Apple-like design and looks great. This modern microphone that works on both PCs and Macs is ready to elevate how you communicate online. Its cardioid microphone shape allows for crystal-clear audio to be recorded from the front and sides while minimizing background noise.

With a straightforward plug-and-play setup, there's no need to download software or assemble anything — just plug the 1.5-meter USB cable into your computer and start recording. A multi-function knob makes it easy to navigate, offering quick ways to adjust the volume with a twist or mute the audio with a push. And an LED indicator light lets you know your audio status and when it's time to talk.

Take advantage of this fantastic holiday deal on the Babbl USB-C Plug & Play Microphone for PC and Mac at just $29.97 (reg. $69), the best price online through December 17 — and order by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.

Prices subject to change.