The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500 List
Franchise 500

The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500 List

Use these rankings as a starting point for your own franchise research.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
The 150 Fastest-Growing Franchises
Franchises

The 150 Fastest-Growing Franchises

Meet the companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast -- and take their franchisees along with them.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry

More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry

Women are buying franchises at a rate far faster than men. Now the industry is asking itself: Why?
Kris Frieswick | 11 min read
The Best Franchises for Any Budget
Franchises

The Best Franchises for Any Budget

We ranked the top 50 franchises for three different budgets: less than $100,000; $100,000 to $500,000 and more than $500,000.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
3 Key Questions That Will Help You Decide If Your Business Can Be Franchised
Franchise Opportunities

3 Key Questions That Will Help You Decide If Your Business Can Be Franchised

If you're not sure that franchising is for you, answering these three questions could be all you need to do to decide.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
The 28 Facts Franchisees Need to Know About Real Estate Leases
Franchise Opportunities

The 28 Facts Franchisees Need to Know About Real Estate Leases

If you've never had to negotiate a lease for a business, this primer will help you understand the basics about franchise location leases.
Rick Grossmann | 9 min read
Don't Choose a Franchise Until You've Talked to People Who Already Own It
Choosing a Franchise

Don't Choose a Franchise Until You've Talked to People Who Already Own It

Some lessons you shouldn't learn the hard way, like how a company treats the owners of its franchises.
Tom Scarda | 6 min read
20 Signs You Might Need a New Franchise Coach
Coaching Services

20 Signs You Might Need a New Franchise Coach

Conduct your due diligence on selecting a franchise coach helping you and beware of any of these warning signs.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
6 Trends That Prove Franchises Are a Hot Opportunity for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Franchises

6 Trends That Prove Franchises Are a Hot Opportunity for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

By being aware of franchise trends, you can capitalize on them for your business.
Rick Bisio | 4 min read
Smart Marketing Strategies That Attract Franchisees
Franchises

Smart Marketing Strategies That Attract Franchisees

You want more franchisees? Here are some smart ways to attract them with franchise marketing.
John Lincoln | 8 min read
Franchise Opportunities

Franchising extends beyond Subway and McDonald's. There are nearly countless varieties of franchises available for entrepreneurs to buy, including some in some surprising industries. For example, franchise hotels, fitness centers, hair salons, auto-repair shops, convenience stores, tax-preparation services and cleaning services join the most well-known, name-brand quick-serve restaurants in the top 25 spots of the most recent Franchise 500 list from Entrepreneur.

Once you have determined that franchising is the best fit for your entrepreneurial appetite, it can be overwhelming to try to determine which brand is the best fit for you. Selecting a franchise operation often requires thorough and intensive research. Examine the franchise agreements, financial statements of the franchisor, earnings statements or sample profit-and-loss statements from a franchisee, trade-area surveys, public perception of the franchise and news stories in the local and national press about the brand. Also, have a clear understanding of what the franchisor considers proprietary and requires the business owner to purchase from it directly. 

 

