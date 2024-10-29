Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

For Less than $50K You Can Start a BooXkeeping Franchise A BooXkeeping franchise maximizes profitability by creating a network of small-business customers to make bookkeeping, financial data entry, reporting, and billing services as efficient and easy as possible.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a BooXkeeping franchise:

  1. Strong demand in a $65 billion industry with growth potential.
  2. No previous financial experience required to operate.
  3. Turn-key business model with full training and ongoing corporate support.

BooXkeeping is a franchise that provides comprehensive bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States, emphasizing efficiency and affordability. The company's mission is to simplify the financial processes for clients, allowing business owners to understand their finances with minimal effort.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $33,842
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $25,995 - $44,995
  • Liquid Capital Required: $30,000
  • Net Worth Required: $100,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about BooXkeeping!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

