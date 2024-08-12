This Fast Casual Deli Franchise Averages Nearly 2MM in Net Sales! McAlister's Deli® offers guests more than hearty sandwiches piled high and sides worth sharing. Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, McAlister's Deli aims to make every guest feel special.
3 Benefits of owning a McAlister's Deli franchise:
McAlister's Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, and more, with a distinctive Southern charm. Founded in 1989 by Don Newcomb, McAlister's has established itself with a simple operations model and a welcoming atmosphere for customers seeking quality deli-style meals. Click Here to learn more about McAlister's Deli.
Key Facts: