This Fast Casual Deli Franchise Averages Nearly 2MM in Net Sales!

3 Benefits of owning a McAlister's Deli franchise: Simple operations with no need for grills, fryers, or late-night hours. Multiple revenue streams: dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering. Comprehensive support including real estate selection, training, marketing, and ongoing consulting. McAlister's Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, and more, with a distinctive Southern charm. Founded in 1989 by Don Newcomb, McAlister's has established itself with a simple operations model and a welcoming atmosphere for customers seeking quality deli-style meals. Click Here to learn more about McAlister's Deli. Key Facts: Minimum Initial Investment: $436,850

Initial Franchise Fee: $15,500 - $35,500

Liquid Capital Required: $425,000

Net Worth Required: $1,000,000

Veteran Incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee