This Fast Casual Deli Franchise Averages Nearly 2MM in Net Sales! McAlister's Deli® offers guests more than hearty sandwiches piled high and sides worth sharing. Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, McAlister's Deli aims to make every guest feel special.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a McAlister's Deli franchise:

  1. Simple operations with no need for grills, fryers, or late-night hours.
  2. Multiple revenue streams: dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering.
  3. Comprehensive support including real estate selection, training, marketing, and ongoing consulting.

McAlister's Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, and more, with a distinctive Southern charm. Founded in 1989 by Don Newcomb, McAlister's has established itself with a simple operations model and a welcoming atmosphere for customers seeking quality deli-style meals. Click Here to learn more about McAlister's Deli.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $436,850
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $15,500 - $35,500
  • Liquid Capital Required: $425,000
  • Net Worth Required: $1,000,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee
Learn more about McAlister's Deli!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

