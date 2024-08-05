Get All Access for $5/mo

Join the #1 Senior Care Franchise in the Booming Home Care Industry Home Helpers Home Care team of Caregivers work with families to fully understand their loved one's needs and make the best decisions for their quality of life and peace of mind.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a Home Helpers Home Care franchise:

  1. Access to a rapidly growing market with an aging population.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing support from Home Helpers University.
  3. Opportunity to contribute positively to the community by providing essential services.

Home Helpers Home Care is a leading franchise specializing in non-medical and skilled home care services tailored for seniors, new moms, disabled individuals, or those recovering from surgery. The franchise aims to be an extended family to those in need, providing holistic home care and has been consistently recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 rankings. Click Here to connect me with Home Helpers Home Care.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $113,350 - $161,600
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $49,900
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Her Side Hustle Landed in Costco and Made $3 Million Last Year Even Though She 'Didn't Know Anything About Running a Business'

Lauren Chew, founder and CEO of Love+Chew, set out to "change our broken food system" with her first entrepreneurial venture.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset — 5 Key Approaches for Success

Elevating your mindset elevates your business.

By Danielle Sabrina
Business News

Google Pulls Gemini AI Olympics Commercial After Backlash

The ad showed a dad using AI to help his daughter write a fan letter to an Olympian.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Here's The Crucial Lesson I Learned When Choosing a New CEO for My Business

As a founder, transitioning your business's operational processes to someone else is crucial. When it was the right time for me to step back, here's how I chose the right successor.

By Serge Baidin
Business News

Stock Market Tumbles After Global Selloff as Investors Panic Over Jobs Report, Economic Indicators

Traders are reportedly betting on an emergency rate cut over the next week.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

5 Ways Leaders Can Walk the Sustainability Talk (Without Just Greenwashing)

Authentic leadership in sustainability inspires and engages teams to commit to environmental initiatives.

By Michael Fallquist