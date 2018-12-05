Workplace Diversity

Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'
Facebook

Racial discrimination at Facebook is real,' wrote Mark Luckie, a former company strategic partner manager, who published a post on Tuesday calling out the discrimination issues occurring at the social network.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
What You Need to Know to Succeed in 2019
Success

As the new year approaches, experts sound off on the tips and trends you need to know to rule 2019.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
How the Gig Economy Helps Boost Diversity
Gig Economy

Online platforms for freelance workers provide an unparalleled opportunity to work with millions of people who aren't necessarily like you.
Patrick Llewellyn | 4 min read
How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

Fixing the persistent problems women face goes beyond hiring efforts -- it's about constructing an environment that retains top talent, one that is all-inclusive and collaborative.
Ghazal Asif | 6 min read
Changing the Faces We See at Conferences Starts With Organizers. Here Are 5 Tips to Change the Status Quo.

Start with diversity and inclusion in mind.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says

One in five senior leaders is a woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
3 Steps to Building Diverse, LGBTQ-Inclusive Leadership Teams
LGBT Workplace inclusion

Employees who remained closeted are a problem for businesses, because diversity in leadership teams matters now more than ever.
Eric Silverberg | 5 min read
How the Female Leaders of Hims Got Men to Happily Talk About Hair Loss and Erectile Dysfunction

Founder Andrew Dudum knew that in order to build a company that would help men get honest about health, he'd need to do one thing: hire a lot of women.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How Shopify, Hubspot, Oath and Peapod Supercharged Their Company Cultures This Past Year
Company Culture

Collaborative, flexible, supportive and learning oriented environments attract and retain employees.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?
Workplace Diversity

Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
Monica Eaton-Cardone | 8 min read
