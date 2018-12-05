Workplace Diversity
Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing
There is no such thing as permanently achieving diversity.
Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'
Racial discrimination at Facebook is real,' wrote Mark Luckie, a former company strategic partner manager, who published a post on Tuesday calling out the discrimination issues occurring at the social network.
What You Need to Know to Succeed in 2019
As the new year approaches, experts sound off on the tips and trends you need to know to rule 2019.
How the Gig Economy Helps Boost Diversity
Online platforms for freelance workers provide an unparalleled opportunity to work with millions of people who aren't necessarily like you.
How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)
Fixing the persistent problems women face goes beyond hiring efforts -- it's about constructing an environment that retains top talent, one that is all-inclusive and collaborative.
Changing the Faces We See at Conferences Starts With Organizers. Here Are 5 Tips to Change the Status Quo.
Start with diversity and inclusion in mind.
Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says
One in five senior leaders is a woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
3 Steps to Building Diverse, LGBTQ-Inclusive Leadership Teams
Employees who remained closeted are a problem for businesses, because diversity in leadership teams matters now more than ever.
How the Female Leaders of Hims Got Men to Happily Talk About Hair Loss and Erectile Dysfunction
Founder Andrew Dudum knew that in order to build a company that would help men get honest about health, he'd need to do one thing: hire a lot of women.
How Shopify, Hubspot, Oath and Peapod Supercharged Their Company Cultures This Past Year
Collaborative, flexible, supportive and learning oriented environments attract and retain employees.
There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?
Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.