Social Media

'David After Dentist' Dad Now Wants Christianity to Go Viral

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

“Is this real life?”

When 7-year-old David DeVore slurred those four preternaturally profound words after a dental procedure in 2009, his dad, whose name is also David, happened to capture the anesthesia-fueled ruminations on film.

Shortly thereafter, a viral sensation was born. And while viewers were tickled -- 123.4 million of them on YouTube (and counting) to be exact -- the man behind the lens saw the success of the video as a blessing from God.

Now, DeVore’s latest venture aims to re-hone the happenstance opportunities afforded by his brush with viral fame for a greater good. As director of the new content-sharing site ChristianLife.com, DeVore will curate videos, images, memes and more -- all with a faithful bent and uplifting overtone.

Related: Why Faith Belongs in Your Workplace

“While shareability has become a recent phenomenon through social media,” DeVore explained, “Christ was really the first example of that in the way that he sought to spread the gospel while he was here on earth.”

David After Dentist Dad Now Wants Christianity to Go Viral
A screenshot of the site.
Image credit: ChristianLife.com

Content will run the gamut from the inspirational to the inane -- humor, DeVore noted, being something that is notably referenced in the bible. But a recent video of a formerly devout Muslim man tearfully recounting his conversion to Christianity “cuts to the heart of what we’re ultimately looking for,” DeVore said.

ChristianLife.com is a subsidiary of Charisma Media, a Florida-based Pentecostal publisher of books and magazines. DeVore is a longtime friend of the company’s founder and CEO, Steve Strang, who asked him to come onboard earlier this year.

Though this marks the first time that DeVore has spoken about his family’s faith on a greater scale, “it’s always just been who we are. When David says, ‘Is this real life?’ in the video, we hope that people turn to God for an answer to that question.”

Related: Oh, the Irony: Coke Slams Social Media Addicts in New Viral Video

Following the success of the video in 2009, DeVore -- a former real estate agent -- said that his family was able to subsist almost entirely on revenues generated by Google’s AdSense program.

In light of the 2009 housing bubble, DeVore also attempted to sell David After Dentist-themed merchandise, though sales quickly abated. He also licensed out the footage for use in commercials -- by Vizio for its Super Bowl spot, for instance, and many others.

Roughly five years on, a palpable buzz still surrounds the viral hit. In a post-Oscars special on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, Joseph Gordon-Levitt reenacted David’s loopy soliloquy.

“David loved it,” DeVore said. “He gave it an A plus…though at times he felt like Joseph may have been exaggerating just a little bit.”

Related: The Winning Traits of Faith-Based Leaders

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?