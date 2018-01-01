Faith

Entrepreneur Mindset

These Mindset Shifts Will Transform Your Life Forever

Grow through pain, fuel your faith and love the process more than the outcome -- and just watch what happens.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
Faith at Work

Practicing Spirituality at Work Ensures a Judgment-Free Workplace

Sitting next to each other, every single day, at work, bringing results in the workforce, are connected spirits, whether we want to admit that or not.
Sandi Krakowski | 4 min read
Success

What the Amish Can Teach You About Building a Successful Business

Nothing grows a business like remembering good, old fashioned principles.
Sandi Krakowski | 8 min read
Advertising

Why the Bloomingdale's Ad Was an Inexcusable Marketing Mistake

The ad that was suggestive of rape was inexcusable. Bloomingdale's response wasn't much better.
Sandi Krakowski | 4 min read
Project Grow

Believing You're Capable Demands Doubting Yourself

It's almost never a lack of faith that will sink you. It's a lack of doubt and a lack of understanding of what faith and belief really are.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Faith at Work

How Justin Bieber Lives His Faith in His Work

The measure of a man is not demonstrated by speed in which he runs his race, but rather by how well he can rise up when he trips and falls.
Sandi Krakowski | 6 min read
Faith

How Chronic Pain Made Me A Stronger Person

It's hard as hell to live with pain, but it's harder to just sit by and watch your life waste away.
Sandi Krakowski | 10 min read
Leadership

Why I Changed My CEO Salary to $1 a Year

When our goal is to add value to the marketplace and our fellow man, our lifestyle will change and wealth tends to follow our efforts.
Sandi Krakowski | 7 min read
Ready for Anything

How to Shift Your Attitude at Work, on Even the Worst Days

We show what we believe in by our attitudes at work. Shift to a more positive frame of mind.
Sandi Krakowski | 3 min read
Ready for Anything

Give Yourself Permission To Think On Schedule

Schedule in when you'll think about certain things, both personal and professional, and you'll find things don't overwhelm you as much.
Sandi Krakowski | 7 min read
