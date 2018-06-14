The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018
In the franchising world, food still reigns supreme. Almost a quarter of the 1,023 companies that applied for this year’s Franchise 500 were food-based franchises, and half of the companies that ranked in the top 10 were quick-service restaurants. Some of the oldest and largest franchises in the world are food-based, and new ones arrive on the scene every year, ready to capitalize on the latest trends, like build-your-own pizza and poke bowls.
That said, food franchises can be some of the most challenging to build -- with higher capital costs and more complicated operations than many other industries. But they can also be some of the most rewarding. They’re particularly popular with franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership. So, if you’ve got a taste for food-based franchises -- whether it’s one unit or 100 -- start with our list of the top 200. You’ll find them on the following pages, ranked within their respective categories (such as coffee, hamburgers and Mexican food).
These rankings are based on the score each company received when evaluated by our Franchise 500® formula, which considers more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. But please understand, our list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It’s vital that you do your own research to find the franchise that’s right for you (and that means more than just trying the food). Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees.
Asian Food
#1 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Startup cost: $133.7K - $527K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
#2 The Flame Broiler
Startup cost: $256.7K - $408.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0
#3 Teriyaki Madness
Startup cost: $270.7K - $651.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1
#4 Pho Hoa
Startup cost: $158K - $295.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 65/10
#5 Thai Express
Startup cost: $330.4K - $731.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/0
#6 Ginger Sushi Boutique
Startup cost: $270.8K - $381.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/0
#7 Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill
Startup cost: $106.3K - $432.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/2
Baked Goods
#1 Cinnabon
Startup cost: $182.8K - $327.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,464/2
#2 Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Startup cost: $199.5K - $385.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,814/14
#3 Great American Cookies
Startup cost: $160.1K - $461.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0
#4 Wetzel's Pretzels
Startup cost: $164.95K - $405.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/18
#5 Ben's Soft Pretzels
Startup cost: $117.3K - $332K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/14
#6 Kolache Factory
Startup cost: $407.8K - $712.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/25
#7 Shipley Do-Nuts
Startup cost: $340.9K - $556.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/13
#8 Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin
Startup cost: $277.8K - $394.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0
#9 Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
Startup cost: $150.3K - $526.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/1
#10 Philly Pretzel Factory
Startup cost: $131.99K - $368.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/10
#11 Breadsmith
Startup cost: $354.3K - $399.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/2
#12 Pretzelmaker
Startup cost: $205.2K - $327K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/0
#13 Great Harvest Franchising
Startup cost: $242.6K - $589.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/2
#14 Cinnaholic
Startup cost: $178K - $309.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
#15 Le Macaron French Pastries
Startup cost: $91.8K - $373.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/5
Chicken
#1 Wingstop Restaurants
Startup cost: $346.8K - $733.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,035/21
#2 Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 426/314
#3 Chester's
Startup cost: $12K - $296.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,156/0
#4 KFC US
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19,463/1,363
#5 Champs Chicken
Startup cost: $9K - $349K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/0
#6 Golden Chick
Startup cost: $235.5K - $484K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/14
#7 Chicken Salad Chick
Startup cost: $439.5K - $604.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/17
#8 Hurricane Grill & Wings/Hurricane Burgers Tacos Wings
Startup cost: $225.3K - $969K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/8
Coffee
#1 Dunkin' Donuts
Startup cost: $228.6K - $1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,538/0
#2 Gloria Jean's Coffees
Startup cost: $181.2K - $488.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 856/0
#3 The Human Bean Drive Thru
Startup cost: $200.6K - $676.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/13
#4 Biggby Coffee
Startup cost: $161.4K - $319.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0
#5 Scooter's Coffee
Startup cost: $334K - $514K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/18
#6 Dunn Brothers Coffee
Startup cost: $388.2K - $616.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/4
#7 Drnk coffee + tea and Qwench juice bar
Startup cost: $301.2K - $728.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2
#8 The Coffee Beanery
Startup cost: $185K - $466.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/2
#9 Aroma Joe's Coffee
Startup cost: $183.7K - $578K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
#10 It's A Grind Coffee House
Startup cost: $181.2K - $488.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
Frozen Desserts
#1 Culver Franchising System
Startup cost: $1.8M - $4.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 623/8
#2 Baskin-Robbins
Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,982/0
#3 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Startup cost: $592.8K - $1.99M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/18
#4 Dairy Queen
Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,753/2
#5 Kona Ice
Startup cost: $120.2K - $143K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/14
#6 Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice
Startup cost: $233.3K - $770.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/4
#7 Ben & Jerry's
Startup cost: $156.4K - $486K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/29
#8 Dippin' Dots Franchising
Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/1
#9 Marble Slab Creamery
Startup cost: $293.1K - $376.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 335/0
#10 Yogurtland Franchising
Startup cost: $309.3K - $702K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/12
#11 Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Startup cost: $270.2K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/2
#12 Creamistry Franchise
Startup cost: $224.5K - $576.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2
#13 Carvel Ice Cream
Startup cost: $250.6K - $415.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 398/0
#14 Cold Stone Creamery
Startup cost: $50.2K - $467.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,238/10
#15 Popbar
Startup cost: $217K - $458.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
#16 Sub Zero Franchise
Startup cost: $239.5K - $484.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/3
#17 sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt
Startup cost: $221K - $439.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/71
#18 Paciugo Gelato Caffe
Startup cost: $103.5K - $455K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/4
Full-Service Restaurants
#1 Golden Corral Restaurants
Startup cost: $2.1M - $6.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 402/69
#2 Denny's
Startup cost: $228K - $2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,549/172
#3 la Madeleine
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/32
#4 Black Bear Diners
Startup cost: $912.8K - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/33
#5 Brass Tap
Startup cost: $791.97K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/1
#6 Hooters
Startup cost: $956.5K - $4.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/197
#7 Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
Startup cost: $785.3K - $2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/20
#8 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/72
#9 The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/11
#10 Rock & Brews Franchising
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/2
#11 The Melting Pot Restaurants
Startup cost: $969.2K - $1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/3
#12 Buffalo Wings & Rings
Startup cost: $1.3M - $2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3
#13 Native Grill and Wings Franchising
Startup cost: $998K - $2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2
#14 Eggs Up Grill
Startup cost: $510.4K - $887.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
#15 Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
Startup cost: $196.9K - $396.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/17
#16 Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar
Startup cost: $1.3M - $3.99M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/10
#17 Bar Louie
Startup cost: $763.5K - $3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/98
#18 HuHot Mongolian Grills
Startup cost: $984K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/12
#19 Quaker Steak & Lube
Startup cost: $473.5K - $4.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/18
#20 East Coast Wings + Grill
Startup cost: $660.6K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2
#21 Johnny Rockets
Startup cost: $605.5K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/23
#22 Pepe's Mexican Restaurants
Startup cost: $207K - $652K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0
#23 The Flying Biscuit Caf?
Startup cost: $442.5K - $737K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
#24 Russo's New York Pizzeria
Startup cost: $451.4K - $1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/6
#25 Lumberjacks Restaurant
Startup cost: $427.8K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/4
#26 Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub
Startup cost: $797.7K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/13
#27 CiCi's Pizza
Startup cost: $222.5K - $1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 380/50
#28 Boomarang Diner Franchising
Startup cost: $109.8K - $508.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
#29 Growler USA - America's Microbrew Pub
Startup cost: $556.1K - $895.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
#30 Buffalo's Cafe
Startup cost: $407.4K - $1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1
#31 The Lost Cajun
Startup cost: $207.6K - $614K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
#32 DoubleDave's Pizzaworks
Startup cost: $322.5K - $499.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/2
Hamburgers
#1 McDonald's
Startup cost: $1M - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34,108/3,133
#2 Sonic Drive-In Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.1M - $2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,212/345
#3 Hardee's
Startup cost: $1.4M - $1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,111/115
#4 Carl's Jr. Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.4M - $1.95M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,536/80
#5 Jack in the Box
Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,858/394
#6 Checkers and Rally's Restaurants
Startup cost: $96.4K - $1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/284
#7 Farmer Boys Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/34
#8 Wayback Burgers
Startup cost: $209K - $524.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/3
#9 Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Startup cost: $412.8K - $620K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/3
#10 BurgerFi
Startup cost: $720K - $968.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/15
Mexican Food
#1 Taco Bell
Startup cost: $525.1K - $2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,889/797
#2 Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Startup cost: $597K - $1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/7
#3 Del Taco
Startup cost: $859.7K - $2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/303
#4 Moe's Southwest Grill
Startup cost: $368.9K - $956.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 677/5
#5 Qdoba Mexican Eats
Startup cost: $871K - $2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 348/381
#6 Chronic Tacos Enterprises
Startup cost: $299K - $799K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/5
#7 TacoTime
Startup cost: $144.7K - $814.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0
#8 Quesada Burritos - Tacos
Startup cost: $209K - $290.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/3
#9 Taco Bueno
Startup cost: $639K - $1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/160
#10 Bubbakoo's Burritos
Startup cost: $161K - $426K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/11
Miscellaneous Quick Service
#1 Wienerschnitzel
Startup cost: $303.6K - $1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 320/0
#2 Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Startup cost: $289.9K - $421.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 549/5
#3 Orion Food Systems
Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 996/0
#4 Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse
Startup cost: $266.99K - $2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/2
#5 Zoup! Systems
Startup cost: $372.7K - $568.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/3
#6 Golden Krust Franchising
Startup cost: $159.2K - $564K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/10
#7 Captain D's
Startup cost: $781K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/305
#8 Hot Dog on a Stick
Startup cost: $338.2K - $556K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/63
#9 Urban Bar-B-Que
Startup cost: $182.7K - $365.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/3
#10 Newk's Eatery
Startup cost: $932K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/22
#11 Fazolis Franchising Systems
Startup cost: $646.2K - $1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/122
#12 Dog Haus International
Startup cost: $423.4K - $990.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
#13 Jazen Tea
Startup cost: $118K - $197.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/11
#14 Saladworks
Startup cost: $498.1K - $592.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/1
#15 Cousins Maine Lobster
Startup cost: $145.9K - $359.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
#16 Grabbagreen
Startup cost: $282.7K - $412.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/4
#17 D.P. Dough
Startup cost: $291.5K - $487.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/3
Pizza
#1 Papa John's International
Startup cost: $130.1K - $844.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,410/645
#2 Marco's Pizza
Startup cost: $222.8K - $663.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/0
#3 Pizza Hut
Startup cost: $302K - $2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,645/352
#4 Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
Startup cost: $397.5K - $989.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5
#5 Jet's Pizza
Startup cost: $470K - $651K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/38
#6 Round Table Franchise
Startup cost: $423.5K - $831.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 371/71
#7 Donatos
Startup cost: $361.4K - $697.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/55
#8 Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Startup cost: $251.4K - $495.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 518/30
#9 Rosati's Pizza
Startup cost: $131.2K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/13
#10 Villa Italian Kitchen
Startup cost: $296.95K - $894K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/151
#11 Pizza Factory
Startup cost: $156K - $643.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/1
#12 Ledo Pizza
Startup cost: $126.3K - $442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0
#13 Fox's Pizza Den
Startup cost: $111.6K - $210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0
#14 LaRosa's Pizzeria
Startup cost: $729.2K - $1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/12
#15 Papa Murphy's
Startup cost: $274.6K - $499.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,397/148
#16 Cottage Inn Pizza
Startup cost: $200K - $350K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/9
#17 Toppers Pizza
Startup cost: $292.1K - $530.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/21
#18 Figaro's Pizza
Startup cost: $111K - $546K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/0
#19 Your Pie
Startup cost: $364.8K - $610K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2
#20 Urban Bricks Pizza
Startup cost: $281K - $757.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1
#21 The Pizza Press
Startup cost: $455.4K - $791.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2
#22 Gatti's Pizza
Startup cost: $1.3M - $5.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2
#23 Flippin' Pizza
Startup cost: $220.7K - $513.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2
#24 Pizza 9
Startup cost: $65.6K - $389.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2
#25 Pizza Schmizza
Startup cost: $91K - $546K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2
Retail Food
#1 Edible Arrangements
Startup cost: $195.5K - $327.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,239/6
#2 Kilwins Chocolates Franchise
Startup cost: $392.5K - $591.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2
#3 Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise
Startup cost: $215.8K - $394.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/7
#4 HoneyBaked Ham
Startup cost: $299.2K - $468.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/198
#5 Watermill Express Franchising
Startup cost: $460K - $586.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/996
#6 The Spice & Tea Exchange
Startup cost: $200.6K - $356.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
#7 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Startup cost: $191.3K - $363K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/4
#8 Dream Dinners
Startup cost: $299.2K - $473K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/7
#9 Happy & Healthy Products
Startup cost: $50.1K - $92.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0
#10 IceBorn
Startup cost: $27.1K - $213.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/103
#11 Doc Popcorn
Startup cost: $39.5K - $345.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/1
#12 Craft Beer Cellar
Startup cost: $60.3K - $182K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1
#13 Totally Nutz
Startup cost: $57.4K - $246K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/10
#14 WineStyles Tasting Station
Startup cost: $230.5K - $475.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2
#15 Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Startup cost: $121.5K - $153.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
Sandwiches
#1 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
Startup cost: $329.5K - $557.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,657/63
#2 Jersey Mike's Subs
Startup cost: $193.2K - $660.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,219/58
#3 Firehouse Subs
Startup cost: $94.8K - $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,049/37
#4 Subway
Startup cost: $147.1K - $320.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,608/0
#5 Arby's Restaurant Group
Startup cost: $271.95K - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,313/1,032
#6 McAlister's Deli
Startup cost: $762K - $2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/32
#7 Charleys Philly Steaks
Startup cost: $225.6K - $532.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 519/56
#8 Penn Station East Coast Subs
Startup cost: $293.1K - $593K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 309/1
#9 Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Startup cost: $203K - $495.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 435/3
#10 Roy Rogers Restaurants
Startup cost: $868.3K - $1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/24
#11 Schlotzsky's
Startup cost: $503.8K - $787.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 339/25
#12 Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Startup cost: $350K - $815.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/14
#13 Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Startup cost: $564.1K - $782.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/424
#14 Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop
Startup cost: $191K - $381.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/4
#15 Togo's
Startup cost: $274K - $508.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/12
#16 Pita Pit
Startup cost: $197.6K - $410.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 612/16
#17 Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems
Startup cost: $156.97K - $306.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/2
#18 Cousins Subs
Startup cost: $182.2K - $622K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/22
#19 Deli Delicious
Startup cost: $217.9K - $462.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0
#20 Tubby's Sub Shop
Startup cost: $102.9K - $283.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0
#21 Groucho's Deli
Startup cost: $82.5K - $380.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1
#22 PrimoHoagies Franchising
Startup cost: $196.2K - $351.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0
#23 Great Wraps
Startup cost: $159.5K - $485.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
#24 Lenny's Grill & Subs
Startup cost: $188.2K - $396.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/2
#25 Jon Smith Subs
Startup cost: $309K - $625.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/7
#26 The Great Steak & Potato Company
Startup cost: $133.5K - $519.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0
Smoothies/Juices
#1 Smoothie King
Startup cost: $225.7K - $778.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 876/26
#2 Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Startup cost: $222.8K - $525.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 644/1
#3 Juice It Up!
Startup cost: $216.4K - $378.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/2
#4 Nekter Juice Bar
Startup cost: $201.5K - $452.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/46
#5 Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Startup cost: $245K - $329.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0
#6 Surf City Squeeze
Startup cost: $64.4K - $309.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/0
#7 NrGize Lifestyle Cafe
Startup cost: $57.9K - $341.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0