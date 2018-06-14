The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018

If you've got a taste for food-based franchises, start with our list of the top 200.

In the franchising world, food still reigns supreme. Almost a quarter of the 1,023 companies that applied for this year’s Franchise 500 were food-based franchises, and half of the companies that ranked in the top 10 were quick-service restaurants. Some of the oldest and largest franchises in the world are food-based, and new ones arrive on the scene every year, ready to capitalize on the latest trends, like build-your-own pizza and poke bowls.

That said, food franchises can be some of the most challenging to build -- with higher capital costs and more complicated operations than many other industries. But they can also be some of the most rewarding. They’re particularly popular with franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership. So, if you’ve got a taste for food-based franchises -- whether it’s one unit or 100 -- start with our list of the top 200. You’ll find them on the following pages, ranked within their respective categories (such as coffee, hamburgers and Mexican food).

These rankings are based on the score each company received when evaluated by our Franchise 500® formula, which considers more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. But please understand, our list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It’s vital that you do your own research to find the franchise that’s right for you (and that means more than just trying the food). Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees.

Asian Food

#1 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Startup cost: $133.7K - $527K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

#2 The Flame Broiler

Startup cost: $256.7K - $408.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0

#3 Teriyaki Madness

Startup cost: $270.7K - $651.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1

#4 Pho Hoa

Startup cost: $158K - $295.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 65/10

#5 Thai Express

Startup cost: $330.4K - $731.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/0

#6 Ginger Sushi Boutique

Startup cost: $270.8K - $381.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/0

#7 Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill

Startup cost: $106.3K - $432.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/2

Baked Goods

#1 Cinnabon

Startup cost: $182.8K - $327.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,464/2

#2 Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Startup cost: $199.5K - $385.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,814/14

#3 Great American Cookies

Startup cost: $160.1K - $461.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0

#4 Wetzel's Pretzels

Startup cost: $164.95K - $405.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/18

#5 Ben's Soft Pretzels

Startup cost: $117.3K - $332K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/14

#6 Kolache Factory

Startup cost: $407.8K - $712.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/25

#7 Shipley Do-Nuts

Startup cost: $340.9K - $556.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/13

#8 Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin

Startup cost: $277.8K - $394.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0

#9 Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Startup cost: $150.3K - $526.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/1

#10 Philly Pretzel Factory

Startup cost: $131.99K - $368.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/10

#11 Breadsmith

Startup cost: $354.3K - $399.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/2

#12 Pretzelmaker

Startup cost: $205.2K - $327K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/0

#13 Great Harvest Franchising

Startup cost: $242.6K - $589.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/2

#14 Cinnaholic

Startup cost: $178K - $309.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

#15 Le Macaron French Pastries

Startup cost: $91.8K - $373.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/5

Chicken

#1 Wingstop Restaurants

Startup cost: $346.8K - $733.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,035/21

#2 Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits

Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 426/314

#3 Chester's

Startup cost: $12K - $296.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,156/0

#4 KFC US

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19,463/1,363

#5 Champs Chicken

Startup cost: $9K - $349K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/0

#6 Golden Chick

Startup cost: $235.5K - $484K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/14

#7 Chicken Salad Chick

Startup cost: $439.5K - $604.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/17

#8 Hurricane Grill & Wings/Hurricane Burgers Tacos Wings

Startup cost: $225.3K - $969K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/8

Coffee

#1 Dunkin' Donuts

Startup cost: $228.6K - $1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,538/0

#2 Gloria Jean's Coffees

Startup cost: $181.2K - $488.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 856/0

#3 The Human Bean Drive Thru

Startup cost: $200.6K - $676.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/13

#4 Biggby Coffee

Startup cost: $161.4K - $319.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

#5 Scooter's Coffee

Startup cost: $334K - $514K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/18

#6 Dunn Brothers Coffee

Startup cost: $388.2K - $616.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/4

#7 Drnk coffee + tea and Qwench juice bar

Startup cost: $301.2K - $728.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2

#8 The Coffee Beanery

Startup cost: $185K - $466.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/2

#9 Aroma Joe's Coffee

Startup cost: $183.7K - $578K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1

#10 It's A Grind Coffee House

Startup cost: $181.2K - $488.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

Frozen Desserts

#1 Culver Franchising System

Startup cost: $1.8M - $4.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 623/8

#2 Baskin-Robbins

Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,982/0

#3 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Startup cost: $592.8K - $1.99M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/18

#4 Dairy Queen

Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,753/2

#5 Kona Ice

Startup cost: $120.2K - $143K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/14

#6 Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice

Startup cost: $233.3K - $770.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/4

#7 Ben & Jerry's

Startup cost: $156.4K - $486K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/29

#8 Dippin' Dots Franchising

Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/1

#9 Marble Slab Creamery

Startup cost: $293.1K - $376.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 335/0

#10 Yogurtland Franchising

Startup cost: $309.3K - $702K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/12

#11 Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Startup cost: $270.2K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/2

#12 Creamistry Franchise

Startup cost: $224.5K - $576.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2

#13 Carvel Ice Cream

Startup cost: $250.6K - $415.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 398/0

#14 Cold Stone Creamery

Startup cost: $50.2K - $467.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,238/10

#15 Popbar

Startup cost: $217K - $458.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1

#16 Sub Zero Franchise

Startup cost: $239.5K - $484.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/3

#17 sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

Startup cost: $221K - $439.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/71

#18 Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Startup cost: $103.5K - $455K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/4

Full-Service Restaurants

#1 Golden Corral Restaurants

Startup cost: $2.1M - $6.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 402/69

#2 Denny's

Startup cost: $228K - $2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,549/172

#3 la Madeleine

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/32

#4 Black Bear Diners

Startup cost: $912.8K - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/33

#5 Brass Tap

Startup cost: $791.97K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/1

#6 Hooters

Startup cost: $956.5K - $4.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/197

#7 Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Startup cost: $785.3K - $2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/20

#8 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Startup cost: $1.4M - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/72

#9 The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/11

#10 Rock & Brews Franchising

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/2

#11 The Melting Pot Restaurants

Startup cost: $969.2K - $1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/3

#12 Buffalo Wings & Rings

Startup cost: $1.3M - $2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3

#13 Native Grill and Wings Franchising

Startup cost: $998K - $2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2

#14 Eggs Up Grill

Startup cost: $510.4K - $887.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

#15 Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

Startup cost: $196.9K - $396.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/17

#16 Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Startup cost: $1.3M - $3.99M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/10

#17 Bar Louie

Startup cost: $763.5K - $3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/98

#18 HuHot Mongolian Grills

Startup cost: $984K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/12

#19 Quaker Steak & Lube

Startup cost: $473.5K - $4.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/18

#20 East Coast Wings + Grill

Startup cost: $660.6K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2

#21 Johnny Rockets

Startup cost: $605.5K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/23

#22 Pepe's Mexican Restaurants

Startup cost: $207K - $652K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0

#23 The Flying Biscuit Caf?

Startup cost: $442.5K - $737K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

#24 Russo's New York Pizzeria

Startup cost: $451.4K - $1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/6

#25 Lumberjacks Restaurant

Startup cost: $427.8K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/4

#26 Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub

Startup cost: $797.7K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/13

#27 CiCi's Pizza

Startup cost: $222.5K - $1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 380/50

#28 Boomarang Diner Franchising

Startup cost: $109.8K - $508.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

#29 Growler USA - America's Microbrew Pub

Startup cost: $556.1K - $895.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

#30 Buffalo's Cafe

Startup cost: $407.4K - $1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1

#31 The Lost Cajun

Startup cost: $207.6K - $614K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2

#32 DoubleDave's Pizzaworks

Startup cost: $322.5K - $499.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/2

Hamburgers

#1 McDonald's

Startup cost: $1M - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34,108/3,133

#2 Sonic Drive-In Restaurants

Startup cost: $1.1M - $2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,212/345

#3 Hardee's

Startup cost: $1.4M - $1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,111/115

#4 Carl's Jr. Restaurants

Startup cost: $1.4M - $1.95M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,536/80

#5 Jack in the Box

Startup cost: $1.5M - $2.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,858/394

#6 Checkers and Rally's Restaurants

Startup cost: $96.4K - $1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/284

#7 Farmer Boys Restaurants

Startup cost: $1.1M - $1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/34

#8 Wayback Burgers

Startup cost: $209K - $524.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/3

#9 Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Startup cost: $412.8K - $620K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/3

#10 BurgerFi

Startup cost: $720K - $968.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/15

Mexican Food

#1 Taco Bell

Startup cost: $525.1K - $2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,889/797

#2 Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Startup cost: $597K - $1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/7

#3 Del Taco

Startup cost: $859.7K - $2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/303

#4 Moe's Southwest Grill

Startup cost: $368.9K - $956.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 677/5

#5 Qdoba Mexican Eats

Startup cost: $871K - $2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 348/381

#6 Chronic Tacos Enterprises

Startup cost: $299K - $799K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/5

#7 TacoTime

Startup cost: $144.7K - $814.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0

#8 Quesada Burritos - Tacos

Startup cost: $209K - $290.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/3

#9 Taco Bueno

Startup cost: $639K - $1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/160

#10 Bubbakoo's Burritos

Startup cost: $161K - $426K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/11

Miscellaneous Quick Service

#1 Wienerschnitzel

Startup cost: $303.6K - $1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 320/0

#2 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Startup cost: $289.9K - $421.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 549/5

#3 Orion Food Systems

Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 996/0

#4 Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Startup cost: $266.99K - $2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/2

#5 Zoup! Systems

Startup cost: $372.7K - $568.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/3

#6 Golden Krust Franchising

Startup cost: $159.2K - $564K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/10

#7 Captain D's

Startup cost: $781K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/305

#8 Hot Dog on a Stick

Startup cost: $338.2K - $556K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/63

#9 Urban Bar-B-Que

Startup cost: $182.7K - $365.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/3

#10 Newk's Eatery

Startup cost: $932K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/22

#11 Fazolis Franchising Systems

Startup cost: $646.2K - $1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/122

#12 Dog Haus International

Startup cost: $423.4K - $990.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

#13 Jazen Tea

Startup cost: $118K - $197.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/11

#14 Saladworks

Startup cost: $498.1K - $592.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/1

#15 Cousins Maine Lobster

Startup cost: $145.9K - $359.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2

#16 Grabbagreen

Startup cost: $282.7K - $412.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/4

#17 D.P. Dough

Startup cost: $291.5K - $487.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/3

Pizza

#1 Papa John's International

Startup cost: $130.1K - $844.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,410/645

#2 Marco's Pizza

Startup cost: $222.8K - $663.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/0

#3 Pizza Hut

Startup cost: $302K - $2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,645/352

#4 Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

Startup cost: $397.5K - $989.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5

#5 Jet's Pizza

Startup cost: $470K - $651K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/38

#6 Round Table Franchise

Startup cost: $423.5K - $831.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 371/71

#7 Donatos

Startup cost: $361.4K - $697.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/55

#8 Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Startup cost: $251.4K - $495.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 518/30

#9 Rosati's Pizza

Startup cost: $131.2K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/13

#10 Villa Italian Kitchen

Startup cost: $296.95K - $894K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/151

#11 Pizza Factory

Startup cost: $156K - $643.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/1

#12 Ledo Pizza

Startup cost: $126.3K - $442K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0

#13 Fox's Pizza Den

Startup cost: $111.6K - $210.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

#14 LaRosa's Pizzeria

Startup cost: $729.2K - $1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/12

#15 Papa Murphy's

Startup cost: $274.6K - $499.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,397/148

#16 Cottage Inn Pizza

Startup cost: $200K - $350K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/9

#17 Toppers Pizza

Startup cost: $292.1K - $530.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/21

#18 Figaro's Pizza

Startup cost: $111K - $546K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/0

#19 Your Pie

Startup cost: $364.8K - $610K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2

#20 Urban Bricks Pizza

Startup cost: $281K - $757.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1

#21 The Pizza Press

Startup cost: $455.4K - $791.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2

#22 Gatti's Pizza

Startup cost: $1.3M - $5.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2

#23 Flippin' Pizza

Startup cost: $220.7K - $513.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2

#24 Pizza 9

Startup cost: $65.6K - $389.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2

#25 Pizza Schmizza

Startup cost: $91K - $546K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2

Retail Food

#1 Edible Arrangements

Startup cost: $195.5K - $327.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,239/6

#2 Kilwins Chocolates Franchise

Startup cost: $392.5K - $591.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2

#3 Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise

Startup cost: $215.8K - $394.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/7

#4 HoneyBaked Ham

Startup cost: $299.2K - $468.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/198

#5 Watermill Express Franchising

Startup cost: $460K - $586.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/996

#6 The Spice & Tea Exchange

Startup cost: $200.6K - $356.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1

#7 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Startup cost: $191.3K - $363K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/4

#8 Dream Dinners

Startup cost: $299.2K - $473K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/7

#9 Happy & Healthy Products

Startup cost: $50.1K - $92.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0

#10 IceBorn

Startup cost: $27.1K - $213.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/103

#11 Doc Popcorn

Startup cost: $39.5K - $345.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/1

#12 Craft Beer Cellar

Startup cost: $60.3K - $182K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1

#13 Totally Nutz

Startup cost: $57.4K - $246K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/10

#14 WineStyles Tasting Station

Startup cost: $230.5K - $475.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2

#15 Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Startup cost: $121.5K - $153.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

Sandwiches

#1 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Startup cost: $329.5K - $557.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,657/63

#2 Jersey Mike's Subs

Startup cost: $193.2K - $660.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,219/58

#3 Firehouse Subs

Startup cost: $94.8K - $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,049/37

#4 Subway

Startup cost: $147.1K - $320.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,608/0

#5 Arby's Restaurant Group

Startup cost: $271.95K - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,313/1,032

#6 McAlister's Deli

Startup cost: $762K - $2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/32

#7 Charleys Philly Steaks

Startup cost: $225.6K - $532.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 519/56

#8 Penn Station East Coast Subs

Startup cost: $293.1K - $593K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 309/1

#9 Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Startup cost: $203K - $495.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 435/3

#10 Roy Rogers Restaurants

Startup cost: $868.3K - $1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/24

#11 Schlotzsky's

Startup cost: $503.8K - $787.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 339/25

#12 Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Startup cost: $350K - $815.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/14

#13 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Startup cost: $564.1K - $782.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/424

#14 Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop

Startup cost: $191K - $381.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/4

#15 Togo's

Startup cost: $274K - $508.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/12

#16 Pita Pit

Startup cost: $197.6K - $410.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 612/16

#17 Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems

Startup cost: $156.97K - $306.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/2

#18 Cousins Subs

Startup cost: $182.2K - $622K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/22

#19 Deli Delicious

Startup cost: $217.9K - $462.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

#20 Tubby's Sub Shop

Startup cost: $102.9K - $283.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0

#21 Groucho's Deli

Startup cost: $82.5K - $380.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1

#22 PrimoHoagies Franchising

Startup cost: $196.2K - $351.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0

#23 Great Wraps

Startup cost: $159.5K - $485.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

#24 Lenny's Grill & Subs

Startup cost: $188.2K - $396.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/2

#25 Jon Smith Subs

Startup cost: $309K - $625.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/7

#26 The Great Steak & Potato Company

Startup cost: $133.5K - $519.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0

Smoothies/Juices

#1 Smoothie King

Startup cost: $225.7K - $778.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 876/26

#2 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Startup cost: $222.8K - $525.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 644/1

#3 Juice It Up!

Startup cost: $216.4K - $378.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/2

#4 Nekter Juice Bar

Startup cost: $201.5K - $452.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/46

#5 Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Startup cost: $245K - $329.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0

#6 Surf City Squeeze

Startup cost: $64.4K - $309.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/0

#7 NrGize Lifestyle Cafe

Startup cost: $57.9K - $341.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0