10 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start From Home Right Now

If you’re stuck at home right now, you may feel like your options are limited. But this might just be the perfect time to think about starting a business right where you are. The franchise world offers a myriad of opportunities that can be run from the comfort of home. And as an added bonus, without an expensive storefront to pay for, the startup costs for these businesses tend to be low. Check out the in this slideshow for just a sampling of the homebased franchise opportunities that can be started for less than $100,000:

Franchise 500 rank: 254

254 Initial investment: $42,300 to $178,916

$42,300 to $178,916 Total units: 191

Brightway Insurance franchisees, who sell home, personal lines, and car insurance, are normally required to operate out of a retail storefront and have three employees. But the company recently announced that new franchisees can launch their business from home and without any employees, until stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Franchise 500 rank: 345

345 Initial investment: $48,300 to $62,950

$48,300 to $62,950 Total units: 104

Challenge Island is a children’s enrichment franchise that teaches kids STEAM concepts by having them work in “tribes” to solve various challenges. While classes are normally offered at schools or other venues, in the age of social distancing the company has created a “Home Island” concept that can be operated remotely via the Zoom app.

Franchise 500 rank: 46

46 Initial investment: $2,295 to $23,617

$2,295 to $23,617 Total units: 3,062

All you need to run a Cruise Planners franchise is an internet connection. While a travel agency might seem like a strange choice of business to start right now, the company reports that travel bookings for 2021 are already up 15 percent, as people stuck at home anticipate being able to explore the world once more.

Destination Athlete

Franchise 500 rank: 282

282 Initial investment: $28,300 to $120,110

$28,300 to $120,110 Total units: 134

Destination Athlete franchisees operate a homebased business providing sports and field equipment, uniforms, spirit wear, varsity jackets, fundraising solutions, and more for youth and high school athletes. The franchise can be started for as little as $28,300, and the majority of franchisees run the business part time, allowing them to work other jobs or spend time with their families as well.

Discovery Map

Franchise 500 rank: 386

386 Initial investment: $35,950 to $45,950

$35,950 to $45,950 Total units: 135

Discovery Map is an advertising franchise that can be started for less than $50,000, and a brand that has been around for decades. Franchisees produce colorful hand-drawn maps of their local areas, highlighting attractions, restaurants, hotels, shops, and more, and distribute them at travel and rest areas and other businesses that tourists are likely to frequent.

Franchise 500 rank: 73

73 Initial investment: $1,795 to $20,300

$1,795 to $20,300 Total units: 1,432

Another homebased travel agency franchise, Dream Vacations is also anticipating a high demand for its services once travel restrictions are lifted. The company has modified its new franchisee training to make it completely virtual and increased the franchise fee discounts it offers for minorities, veterans, and community heroes looking to become franchisees.

Leadership Management International

Franchise 500 rank: 189

189 Initial investment: $20,000 to $27,500

$20,000 to $27,500 Total units: 458

Founded way back in 1966, Leadership Management International offers leadership coaching, training, and facilitation services to clients ranging from small businesses to large multi-national corporations. The franchise can be started for less than $30,000, and franchisees can offer services in-person or online through video conference platforms.

Lendio

Franchise 500 Rank: 272

272 Initial investment: $30,150 to $117,100

$30,150 to $117,100 Total units: 69

Lendio franchisees assist entrepreneurs with applying for and obtaining loans — a service that’s in high demand right now — and have the option of working from a home office or from a storefront location. With a home office, startup costs can be as low as $30,150. The company was founded in 2011 and just began franchising in 2016.

Franchise 500 rank: 328

328 Initial investment: $96,401 to $265,096

$96,401 to $265,096 Total units: 67

RSVP Advertising is a direct mail company that advertises upscale local businesses like restaurants, home remodelers, landscapers, and spas with a quarterly packet of postcards mailed out to the wealthiest 20 percent of homeowners in an area. No employees are needed, and it can be run from home for less than $100,000.

Franchise 500 rank: 164

164 Initial investment: $73,295 to $100,995

$73,295 to $100,995 Total units: 662

Ranked #42 in Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list this year, Tutor Doctor offers a homebased opportunity that can be started for less than $100,000. Franchisees offer in-home one-on-one tutoring services, and the company already offered online tutoring options before COVID-19 hit. Now those services are in even higher demand.