Destination Athlete LLC
Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
56 Payne Rd., #16
Lebanon, NJ 08833
CEO
Doug Dickison
Initial Investment ⓘ
$31,300 - $117,610
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Destination Athlete LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Destination Athlete LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Online, conference calls
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3