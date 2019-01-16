Leadership Management International Inc.
#171 Franchise 500| Leadership and organization training and development

Leadership Management International Inc.
Leadership and organization training and development
|

About
Founded

1966

Franchising Since

1966 (53 Years)

Corporate Address

4567 Lake Shore Dr.
Waco, TX 76710

CEO

Randy Slechta

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$20,000 - $27,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Leadership Management International Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Leadership Management International Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

80% interest-free financing on franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

Ongoing

Classroom Training:

Ongoing

Additional Training:

Teleconferences

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 10

Leadership Management International Inc. is ranked #171 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Paul J. Meyer founded Leadership Management Inc. (LMI) in 1966 to help companies develop leadership skills in their workers. The company provides a line of programs and courses designed to help people achieve their professional and personal goals. LMI's programs are produced in 27 languages and have been marketed in more than 80 countries.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $20,000 High - $27,500
Units
+0.2%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +2.0%+9 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

