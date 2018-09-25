Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
830 Dixon Rd.
Toronto, ON M9W 6Y8
CEO
Frank Milner
Parent Company
Clear Summit Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,500 - $101,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$62,500 - $107,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,700 - $49,700
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Tutor Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($49,700)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
70 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Additional Training:
E-learning, 80 hours; post-training, 12 weeks