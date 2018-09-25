Tutor Doctor
About
Founded

2000

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

830 Dixon Rd.
Toronto, ON M9W 6Y8

CEO

Frank Milner

Parent Company

Clear Summit Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$68,500 - $101,700

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$62,500 - $107,200

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$44,700 - $49,700

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Tutor Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($49,700)

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

70 hours

Classroom Training:

64 hours

Additional Training:

E-learning, 80 hours; post-training, 12 weeks

Tutor Doctor is ranked #158 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Tutor Doctor franchises offer in-home, one-on-one tutoring for students from kindergarten through college. Tutors tailor their teaching to each student's homework and sometimes work collaboratively with the students' teachers. The Ontario-based company was founded in 2000 and began franchising in 2003.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $68,500 High - $101,700
Units
+11.8%+56 UNITS (1 Year) +32.3%+130 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Updated: September 25th, 2018
