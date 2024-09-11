Get All Access for $5/mo

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, Says AI Has Her Fearing the 'Dangers of Spreading Misinformation' The Harris-Walz campaign is already selling friendship bracelets.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris on Instagram after Tuesday night's debate.
  • She also wrote about the dangers of AI and how a fake image of herself was created to "falsely" endorse Donald Trump.
  • Elon Musk responded to the news on X, calling Swift out directly, though she has not publicly responded to the billionaire.

Taylor Swift is not exactly "Fearless" when it comes to AI.

The superstar singer-songwriter posted on Instagram after Tuesday night's presidential debate endorsing Kamala Harris for President and calling out deepfakes and misinformation online.


"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site," the post read. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation."

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she added. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

She signed the post, "Childless Cat Lady," a direct dig to Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, and used a photo from her iconic TIME magazine 2023 Person of the Year feature, where she wore her cat around her neck.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, responded to the news on X, writing, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life." It's not the first time Musk has tried to engage with Swift—he complimented her last album—but the superstar has not publicly responded.

The Harris-Walz campaign was reportedly surprised by the timing of the announcement, per NBC News, but of course, were ready to receive it. Within minutes, the campaign began selling friendship bracelets, a major part of Taylor Swift's fandom.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

