⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Virgin Voyages Wants Remote Workers to 'Work From Helm' on Month-Long Cruises The inaugural sailing takes off in June, with new cruises each month through September.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

For remote workers seeking a change of scenery, Virgin Voyages may have the answer.

The adults-only cruise line, which is owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, has unveiled the "Scarlet Summer Season Pass," giving cruise-goers a full month (with options available in June, July, August, and September) to sail the Mediterranean aboard the company's Scarlet Lady ship — all while keeping our day job.

Related: Richard Branson: Create Something Special, Money Will Follow

"Take a vacation away from your monotonous work-from-home setup, and start taking calls from your private balcony overlooking the Mediterranean Sea," the company said in a release. "With the fastest at-sea internet on the high seas in the [business], it'll be a breeze hopping on your morning video meeting as you feel, well, the literal ocean breeze."

Prices start at $9,900 for two and include laundry service, "premium" Wi-FI, a dedicated concierge service, and a $10 daily coffee credit.

Each ship will explore different routes and stop at nine ports (two times each) in select locations on the coast of Spain, France, and Italy. All four voyages will depart from Barcelona, which means U.S. remote workers will need to fly to Europe to begin their journey.

"I've never thought of work and play as two different things — it's all just living," Branson said in a release. "We want to give sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships — though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat."

Related: These Are the Best Cruise Lines of 2023: Report

Virgin said that there are a limited number of rooms available and that interested attendees must fill out a form online and will find out within 72 hours if they've been selected. If selected, cruises are nonrefundable.

The Scarlet Lady's home port is Miami, Florida, and normally sails to Key West, the Virgin Beach Club at Bimini, Costa Maya, Puerto Plata, Cozumel, and Roatán. It can hold up to 1,150 crew members and 2,762 maximum sailors.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

This App Will Help You Become Fluent in 10 Different Languages

An $80 lifetime subscription can only be found here.

By Entrepreneur Store
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Remote Work: Strategies for Hiring Virtual Teams

Hiring for virtual teams requires a strategic approach beyond traditional recruitment methods.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

Is Your Car Sharing Your Driving Habits With Data Brokers?

A new report found that some drivers face higher insurance rates because of in-depth reports on their driving habits.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

I Made Over $400,000 From a Side Hustle on Top of My 6-Figure Salary Last Year. I Love Diversified Income — and This Game-Changing Money-Saver.

When Chisom Okwulehie learned she wouldn't receive a merit-based pay bump during the pandemic, she took matters into her own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Innovation

You Can Fear It and Still Use It — Why Are So Many American Workers Shy About AI?

A recent study has revealed a worrying trend: American workers use artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-enabled tools less than their counterparts in other countries — far less.

By Artis Rozentals
Starting a Business

She Started a Side Hustle While Working 2 Jobs as a Line Cook for $22 an Hour Combined — Now It's an 8-Figure Brand You've Probably Seen on TV

Ellen Bennett, founder of kitchenware brand Hedley & Bennett, had a big idea in 2012 — and the "willpower and chutzpah" to bring it to life.

By Amanda Breen