Indian Visionaries EntME
Indian Visionaries 2025: Tony Jashanmal, President, Jashanmal Group
Under Tony Jashanmal's modern and visionary leadership, the company has evolved into a market-leading conglomerate, operating in the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and beyond.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Sunny Varkey, Founder, GEMS Education Group
Varkey took over the helm in 1980 and throughout his career trajectory, has witnessed advancement within the realms of education in the region.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Bal Krishen, Chairman, The Century Group
His personal leadership style revolves around empowerment—enabling individuals to excel, take ownership, and drive the company forward.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Sunil John. Senior Advisor (MENA), Stagwell
With nearly 30 years of experience at the forefront of the region's PR industry, John is best known as the founder of ASDA'A, which he established in 2000.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Ashish Mehta, Founder, Ashish Mehta Associates
His firm operates in the UAE, India and UK and includes multinationals, regional and local corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, amongst others.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Ravi Pillai, founder and chairman, RP Group
By the nineties, Pillai had expanded the business to other GCC countries and began construction for oil and gas as well as petrochemical and steel companies, emerging as a leading regional general contractor.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Gaurav Sinha, CEO, Insignia Worldwide
He has provided his services to some of the world's most revered hospitality brands, real estate developers, tourism boards and sovereign funds.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President, Thumbay Group
Under his dynamic leadership, the group went on to achieve tremendous growth, and in the process, provided a means of livelihood to hundreds of families over the last decade.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies
Forbes listed him as one of the top Indian leaders in UAE and he has been featured as 100 Most Influential Global Indians.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Ashish Vijay, founder, AV Group
Ashish Vijay possesses a rare ability to identify and select the world's finest gemstones— each piece a testament to his deep expertise, instinct, and appreciation for rarity.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Suresh Vaidhyanathan, CEO Special Projects, Ghassan Aboud Group
He manages a diverse portfolio of businesses at the Ghassan Aboud Group, including strategic public private partnerships with AD Ports Group, digital platforms, and the food sector value chain.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Group
His efforts to combine business growth with positive social impact have made him a respected figure in both the financial and philanthropic communities.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Dyuti Parruck, co-founder and CEO, Decisive Zone
Parruck's celebrity status has also enabled him to form high-impact partnerships, such as his collaboration with Safa Siddiqui of Dubai Bling.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Vineet Budki, CEO, Sigma Capital
He is the CEO of Sigma Capital, a US$100 million crypto-native fund headquartered in the Middle East.
Indian Visionaries 2025: Balbinder Singh, Chairman and Co-Founder, AIOKA
Singh has completed projects with and consulted for several global blue chip companies including Microsoft, The Marriott Group, Hilton Group, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, Mercedes and OKX.